A couple of weeks ago Unreal Engine 4.25, an update to this software, was announced, which would be supported by the next generation of consoles. However, today, Epic Games revealed Unreal Engine 5, a fully dedicated engine for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, the current generation, PC and mobile devices.

This revelation was accompanied by a demo on PlayStaton 5. Epic Games mentioned that the demo shows what the following consoles are capable of, once developers have full access to creative tools like UE5 and the ability to get the most out of new hardware and software built into the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Here’s what Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games said in an interview with The Verge:

“The graphics speak for themselves. And Epic has always pushed the forefront of what’s possible. Our goal is not just to provide more functionality to developers. The most difficult problem in game development right now is that building high-quality games takes enormous time and cost. So we want to make developers’ lives easier and more productive. ”

The immediate goal with UE5 will be to help developers start thinking of games as holistic products that can exist anywhere, from smartphones to high-end PCs. Here’s what Sweeney mentions about it:

“Each generation presents a new set of problems that they don’t have to worry about. We’re trying to eliminate the content scalability content issue from this generation. ”

As for the power of the PlayStation 5, due to the opportunity to work with the console architecture, Sweeney has been quite impressed with the power of Sony’s new hardware, and this is what he has said about it:

“Sony has really done an amazing job designing a great system. The storage architecture on the PS5 is way ahead of anything you can buy on anything on the PC for any amount of money right now. It will help drive future PCs. They’ll see how this thing ships and say, ‘Oh my, the SSDs will need to catch up on this.’ The PS5, combined with tools like UE5, will allow nothing more than continuous and continuous worlds, and you can have this degree of fidelity for as many kilometers and gigabytes as you want. “

Unreal Engine 5 will be available in preview in early 2021, and It will feature a full launch in late 2021. UE5 will have support for the current generation of consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Mac, iOS and Android. You can take a look at this 4K demo here.

