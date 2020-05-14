The company’s engineers confirm that they used dynamic resolution for the demonstration.

Epic Gamesyesterday presented during the Summer Game Fest a demo, executed on PS5, of what will be its new great engine, the Unreal Engine 5. This engineering work is designed to make the video game industry a great graphic and technological leap.

It incorporates a micro polygon geometry known asNanitecoupled with a global illumination calledLumen, which also debuts for the first time. However, many were wondering about other technical aspects, such as whether they used dynamic resolution. Now, Epic Games has spoken to the Eurogamer portal to confirm it.

WhenTim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games, spoke about Nanite technology, saying the idea was to render “everything our eyes see” so that we can’t even tell the difference. Which means that the cost in GPU will be very high to get renderone triangle per pixel.

Unreal Engine 5 aims to render everything the eye sees“Interestingly, it also works very well with our dynamic resolution technique,” he added.Nicholas penwarden, company engineer. “So when the load on the GPU goes up, we can lower the screen resolution a little bit, and then we can adapt to it. In the demo, we actually useddynamic resolutionalthough it ends up rendering at about 1440p most of the time, “he said.

Development studies have already started rubbing their hands together after seeing the demonstration of the potential of this new engine. Since Epic Games have not hesitated to praise certain aspects of PS5, such as itsSSD, adding that “it is far ahead of high-end PCs.” If you want to judge for yourself, take a look at the comparison of the demos of UE4 on PS4 and UE5 on PS5.

More about: PS5, Unreal Engine 5, Demo and Epic Games.

