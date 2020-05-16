A few 3 days ago the news was jumping (with video included) that Unreal Engine 5 It was already a reality and it would reach the different platforms at the beginning of next year 2021. However, when an announcement of this nature occurs, one must be cautious when it comes to Nintendo Switch, since this is usually left out (the habit of some companies that “all platforms” does not include the hybrid console), but now comes the official confirmation by Epic Games about the compatibility of its next graphics engine with this platform that allows us to play when we want, where we want and how we want.

Unreal Engine 5 will also allow the development of new titles for Nintendo Switch

To maintain compatibility with previous generation platforms, we have the ability to create or import resources at the highest level of quality, the level of movie quality that can be run directly on next-gen consoles. The engine provides (and will provide) more points of adaptability to the low resolution of content that can work in everything, to reach even iOS-based or Android-based devices launched several years ago. In this way, you create your content once and you can take it everywhere, and you can build the same game for all systems, but you get a different level of graphic fidelity.

These have been the words that Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, has dedicated to the Eurogamer portal, and has also clarified that this new engine will also be compatible with Nintendo Switch and other devices (except for PS5 and Xbox Series X) because Fortnite will switch to it next year.

Therefore, as it is clear from these words, Unreal Engine 5 will also come to Nintendo Switch, although obviously it will not reach the level of realism that on other platforms, but this is great news, since it will make a greater number of titles possible. play when we want, where we want and how we want.

