Epic Games reveals version 4.25 of the program, which will be further optimized in the future.

Epic Games has released and detailed theupdate 4.25graphics engineUnreal Engine, a very special version because, among other things, it allows developers to work with platforms ofnew generation: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. In other words, it will be much easier to bring games to these consoles, although its managers anticipate that there are still many new developments on the way.

“Throughout the year, we will update branch 4.25[y superiores]with optimizations, bug fixes, and certification requirements to help developers launch their products on the next generation of consoles “which means that the process of adapting to other platforms will be considerablyfasterand efficient.

“Among its characteristics arespecific functionalitiesfor each platform, such as new sound advances, initial support for online subsystems, and premature support for TRC and XR certificates. “Its managers promise to be able to get the most out of the new consoles with UE4, which will undoubtedly be one of the most powerful engines. important in the coming years.

On the other hand,Epic Gamescommentsother advancesfor developers, like improvements to Niagara VFX technologies and Chaos physics; Both aim to create realistic particles and effects of destruction and collisions in real time, although they are more oriented to cinema than video games and even support for Microsoft’s HoloLens 2. If you are interested in studying Unreal, we recommend reading the experience of our partner Chema Mansilla first. We also offer you alternatives to get started in video game development with minimal knowledge.

