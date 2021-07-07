Unravel the genetic program that regulates the formation of the eye in the embryo

Vision depends on the intimate interaction between two tissues. The neural retina, with photoreceptive capacity, and the pigmented epithelium, which maintains photoreceptor homeostasis by actively recycling visual membranes and pigments. The degeneration of either of these two elements leads to processes of progressive blindness, against which cell replacement therapies hold promise for the future. To progress in the development of these therapies, it is essential to understand in depth the genetic networks that, during development, specify both cell types.

Researchers from the Andalusian Center for Developmental Biology (CABD) and the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CBM) have dedicated themselves to this, in collaboration with other centers such as the Andalusian Center for Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine (Cabimer), a mixed center for Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Junta de Andalucía, the University of Seville and the Pablo de Olavide University (UPO), all of these entities in Spain, and the Institute of Medical Research of Sydney, in Australia.

“In this work we combine massive sequencing techniques (RNA-seq and ATAC-seq), to interrogate both genetic networks in our model organism, the zebrafish. Our studies focus on the early bifurcation of the two networks from a single network, the one present in immature precursors. Among the most notable results, the characterization of the main DNA binding motifs that direct the differentiation of the pigmented epithelium, repressing that of the neural retina and vice versa, ”explains Juan Ramón Martínez Morales, principal investigator of the study and member of the Regulatory Research Group. Génica y Morphogenesis del CABD, a joint center of the CSIC, the Pablo de Olavide University and the Junta de Andalucía. The researcher also adds: “We discovered that the identity of the pigmented epithelium depends on two consecutive waves of transcriptional regulation. Especially relevant is the finding that the same regulatory logic can be extrapolated to human cells in pigmentary differentiation. This observation opens the door to the optimization of this type of culture for its use in palliative cell therapy of neurodegenerative diseases of the eye ”.

Zebrafish retina. (Image: CABD)

For her part, Paola Bovolenta, co-author of the study, from the CBM (a mixed center of the CSIC and the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM)), indicates that “the study provides a lot of information that will allow us to study in depth similarities and also differences between the genetic mechanisms that regulate the growth of the eye between different species. The eye of a fish grows throughout life and this could provide more clues on how to recover this ability in the event of neurodegenerative diseases. “

This research provides a large amount of genetic information that can be exploited not only in view of possible therapies against progressive hereditary blindness, but also as a source of information to search for genes that may be the cause of genetic diseases with an ocular phenotype and that still lack an accurate molecular diagnosis.

The study is entitled “Analysis of gene network bifurcation during optic cup morphogenesis in zebra ﬁ sh”. And it has been published in the academic journal Nature Communication. (Source: CSIC)