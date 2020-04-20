A year or so ago it was presented in the eShop of the hybrid console Unravel 2, a set of puzzles based on real physicsIn other words, this style of play where objects move and fall, following fairly closely the effects of Earth’s gravity, and with an adorable, quite realistic graphic style with special detail for the textures. It is curious, despite the frequency with which it occurs, that the second part – or third, fifth … – is presented before the first of a certain saga; We have already seen this happen before with other franchises such as Trine or Disgaea, and this has happened in this case. Fortunately, it seems that this is also about to be amended, given that the first part of the first mentioned has been classified by age in the Brazilian ratio system – like our PEGI but in a Brazilian version – on April 17, and such and As has happened on previous occasions, it is a subtle way to announce a future release on Nintendo Switch, with nothing left to do but wait for the definitive release date, although the official announcement is not usually made to wait long once it is established from how old the content is acceptable according to this authority on the matter, so it is likely that in a few weeks something more will be known.

Unravel presents Yarny, a character made from a skein of thread. Inspired by environments in northern Scandinavia, this title is about a physics-based platform game. Yarny is a representation of the ties that bind loved ones. Embark on a great adventure with him to reconnect lost family memories. Game Features: See also Ambience: Inspired by the impressive and lush environments of northern Scandinavia, feel the beauty of nature and the dangers it has in store. Puzzles: Using Yarny’s thread, interact with the environment to cross a tree gap or snag a flying kite, no feat is too great. The tools may be simple but much attention is also required to complete complex puzzles. Underlying Story: Unlock a beautiful story that is about connecting memories of a long lost family. The story is told completely without words, and Yarny is the link that unites everything.

