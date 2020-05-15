Municipal education leaders across the country have just won a publication that brings together the knowledge and experience of several educational professionals and leaders who are already organized in Education Development Arrangements, the ADEs.

Photo: credits: disclosure / DINO

ADEs are a model of networking, in which a group of municipalities with similar geographic proximity and similar social and educational characteristics seek to exchange experiences, plan and work together – and no longer in isolation, adding efforts, resources and skills to jointly solve the problems. difficulties in the area of ​​education. The Arrangements proposal was approved by the MEC in 2011, and included as an option to achieve the goals and strategies provided for in the National Education Plan, approved in 2014 (article 7, paragraph 7). Currently, there are 14 ADEs across Brazil that together bring together 243 municipalities.

The guide “Education Development Arrangements: paths for implementation and management” was organized and produced by Instituto Positivo from a collection of practical and theoretical knowledge gathered over five years of work dedicated to ADEs, with valuable contributions from organizations that they work in the education area such as the Movimento Colabora Educação and the National Union of Municipal Education Directors (Undime), in addition to educational leaders and municipal education leaders who work directly with Arrangements. The publication is unprecedented at the national level and can be accessed for free on the Instituto Positivo website.

Dedicated to studying and disseminating the ADEs methodology in Brazil, Instituto Positivo (IP) is a technical partner of the Association of Municipalities of the Greater Florianópolis Region (Granfpolis), in Santa Catarina, which in a pioneering articulation, launched in 2015 the first ADE in the south of the country. “At the beginning of this work, there were very few municipalities that were organized in Arrangements and, in order to understand in practice how the mechanism worked, IP decided to support and facilitate the implantation of ADE Granfpolis”, explains Eliziane Gorniak, director of Instituto Positivo. Over the years, Instituto Positivo also began to dedicate itself to the elaboration of publications on the subject. With that, he ended up getting to know each of the existing initiatives in Brazil, in addition to having followed the birth of others. A network of ADE leaders was created and listening to these leaders, observing their practices and identifying the main doubts of those who seek the Institute to understand how to create and manage an ADE, inspired the elaboration of this publication.

“The material is a systematization of a series of preliminary guidelines for municipal education managers who intend to know or adopt the mechanism as a way to strengthen the quality and equity of Basic Education in our country”, describes Maria Paula Mader, PhD in Education and coordinator of production and dissemination of knowledge at Instituto Positivo. Designed with the intention of being practical, objective and easy to consult, the guide presents the topic in a didactic way, grouping legal aspects, tips, recommendations and references that can contribute to collaborative work. “This material was prepared with special care, thinking of each of the municipal secretaries of Education who may have in this guide a reference and support to start collaborative work in their territory, especially at a time when the theme of the collaboration regime gains even more relevance among the educational leaders of our country “, explains Maria Paula.

The Movimento Colabora, partner of Instituto Positivo and collaborator of the material, understands that the Guide is extremely relevant, as it opens the possibility for a more collaborative and coherent educational policy to the management challenges: “The Arrangement Guide fills a knowledge gap for a large part of our municipal education leaders. Sometimes they don’t collaborate due to lack of knowledge, so it’s a material with high practical potential that, in a light and easy-to-read manner, brings clear instructions on how to implement and continue an arrangement, in any territory “, points out Fernanda Castro, coordinator of the Movement’s Intermunicipal Strategies.

All content is available in full, at the link https://bit.ly/3aegVI7. In addition, some meetings in various regions of Brazil are being scheduled for the second semester, to disseminate the Arrangement mechanism, presenting it as a possibility to jointly overcome the most impacting challenges in the management of municipal public education.

Website: http://instituto.positivo.com.br/

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

