Unpublished photos the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Las Vegas

The couple formed by Sophie Turner, Sansa in ‘Game of Thrones’, and Joe Jonas, singer of the ‘Jonas Brothers’ they have been married for two years. And Sophie wanted to celebrate this moment by uploading to Instagram unpublished photos of their wedding in Las Vegas during 2019. A wedding that was a fantasy at the time: Elvis Presley as the master of ceremonies, candy rings, a bouquet of flowers with led lights, a pink cadillac … and that took place after the ‘Billboard Music Awards Awards’. But we did believe that we had already seen everything, error! They still kept unseen moments from this intimate celebration in Las Vegas. And we say intimate because, in that same year, the couple organized another more formal and much larger ceremony in France. From this anniversary we can also highlight that is the first in which Turner and Jonas celebrate as parents. They welcomed their daughter Willa into the world last year on July 22, 2020.

The photos in this IG gallery couldn’t be cooler and more fun. A selection where you can see the actress and her husband posing with clothes in a pool. Another of the photographs captures the passionate kiss of the couple after the “Yes, I want to”, or an informal posing of the bride and groom before entering the chapel, where she wears a beautiful Bevza signature satin jumpsuit. And, of course, photos of the party giving it their all on the dance floor, and even on the DJ mixer, accompanied by the rest of the Jonas brothers and their wives, such as Priyanka Chopra. You can imagine how the networks have burned after this funny publication, the ‘likes’ do not stop rising.

“Happy 2nd Las Vegas wedding anniversary to this great piece of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️,” Turner wrote alongside the couple’s series of images on Instagram.

