April 02, 2020

The most famous reggaeton couple in the world, Anuel AA and Karol G, they show in their new video “Follow” what their life is like as a couple. Watch the video here!

Within hours of its premiere, this video clip already accumulates more than two million views on the official YouTube channel of Karol G.

And it is that the images that we see here have no loss! Since the “Secret” video, we hadn’t seen more about her life as an already engaged couple.

It was totally recorded inside the house of both, and teaches a bit of the couple’s routine on any given day.

Since Karol G exercising, going through Anuel AA playing video games, or even the couple in a bubble bath … You can’t stop watching it!

