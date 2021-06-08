Unpublished images of the highly anticipated ‘Foundation’ and the new from the ‘X-Men’ scriptwriter, Apple TV + bets for the remainder of the year

After Apple presented a good flood of news related to their devices and their respective operating systems, it is the turn of its programming for the next months in its audiovisual arm, Apple TV +. A few days ago we highlighted when talking about ‘Lisey’s story’ the extraordinary quality of many of its productions in terms of series and movies, which confirms the platform as an excellent alternative to Netflix and company, despite not being able to rival its figures .

Undoubtedly, In this preview of the programming for the summer and the remainder of 2021, the images of ‘Foundation’ stand out especially, the series based on the key science fiction work of Isaac Asimov whose premiere is scheduled for 2021, although it does not yet have a specific date. It is just one more title (the most spectacular, yes) within the promotional video that Apple has shown.

Invasions and other issues

Between the other proposals of the video that can attract the attention of the science fiction fan highlights ‘Invasion’, a series of which there is still no data commanded by Simon Kinberg, author of much of the scripts of the ‘X-Men’ franchise. And also the second season of ‘See’, the stupendous post-apocalypse epic in the dark starring Jason Momoa.

The video also highlights other novelties for the coming months, such as the new seasons of ‘The Morning Show’ or ‘Truth Be Told’, the animated series ‘Wolfboy and the Everything Factory’, ‘Puppy Place’ and ‘Doug Unplugs’. Y also some of the bets that are already starting to sound for prizes next season, like ‘The Shrink Next Door’, the eccentric musical comedy ‘Schmigadoon!’ or ‘Mr. Corman.