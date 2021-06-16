Unpublished images of the ‘blackout’ of the star Betelgeuse caused by a cloud of dust

At the end of 2019, the decrease in brightness of Betelgeuse (a change noticeable even with the naked eye) led some teams of astronomers to direct their telescopes at this orange star located in the constellation Orion.

These researchers included Miguel Montargès, from the Paris Observatory (France) and KU Leuven (Belgium), and their group, who used the Very Large Telescope (VLT) of the European Southern Observatory (ESO) in Chile to make the observations.

The only images showing the surface of Betelgeuse changing brightness between late 2019 and early 2020 are now released

An image from December 2019, compared to a previous one taken in January of the same year, showed that the stellar surface had become darker, especially in the southern region. But it was not clear to the astronomical community what the motive was.

The team continued to observe Betelgeuse (a red supergiant star) during its ‘great dimming’, capturing two other images in January 2020 and March 2020, never seen before. By April 2020, the star had returned to its normal brightness.

“For once, we were seeing the appearance of a star changing in real time on a scale of weeks,” says Montargès. The now-released images are the only ones that show Betelgeuse’s surface changing brightness over time, although some less detailed images from the Hubble Space Telescope were previewed last year that helped solve the mystery of its temporal change in luminosity.

A dusty veil is the culprit

The star expelled a large bubble of gas that moved away. Shortly thereafter, it lowered the temperature in an area of ​​its surface and caused the gas to condense into dust and darken it.

In the new study, published today in the journal Nature, Montargès and other authors confirm that the mysterious dimming was caused by a dusty veil that obscured the star, which in turn was the result of a drop in temperature on the stellar surface. of Betelgeuse.

Its surface changes regularly as the giant gas bubbles move, shrink, and swell within the star. The team concludes that, some time before the great dimming, the star expelled a large bubble of gas that moved away from it. When, shortly after, an area of ​​the surface cooled, this decrease in temperature was sufficient for the gas to condense into a solid powder.

“We have been direct witnesses to the formation of so-called star dust,” says Montargès, whose study provides evidence that dust formation can occur very quickly and close to the surface of a star.

“The dust ejected from cold and evolved stars, such as the ejection we just witnessed, could become the basic building blocks for the construction of terrestrial and life planets,” he adds. Emily Cannonby KU Leuven, who was also involved in the study.

Dismantling speculation about stellar explosion

Going beyond a simple dusty outburst, there was speculation in the networks about the possibility that the fall in brightness of Betelgeuse could indicate its imminent death with a spectacular explosion of supernova.

The great dimming of Betelgeuse was not an early sign that the star was heading towards its final destination.

A supernova has not been observed in our galaxy since the 17th century, so astronomers today are not entirely sure what to expect from a star in the lead up to such an event. However, this new research confirms that Betelgeuse’s great dimming was not an early sign that the star was heading toward its final destination.

As Cannon sums up, witnessing the dimming in the brightness of such a well-known star was exciting to astronomy professionals and hobbyists alike: “When we look at the stars at night, these bright little points of light seem perpetual to us. The dimming of Betelgeuse breaks this illusion. ”

To monitor changes in the star, the team used the instrument SPHERE (Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research, search for exoplanets with high-contrast spectropolarimetry), installed at ESO’s VLT, as well as data from the instrument GRAVITY, installed at ESO’s VLTI (Very Large Telescope).

Reference:

M. Montargès et al. “A dusty veil shading Betelgeuse during its Great Dimming.” Nature, 2021.

