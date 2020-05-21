Without a doubt, two of the artists who have best reinvented themselves in these times of quarantine are Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara.

Popular music singers, in addition to increasing contact with their followers on social networks, have been responsible for viralizing all kinds of initiatives in order to surprise their audience.

Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara were among the first to perform a virtual concert through their Instagram accounts, a concert in which more than 400,000 people connected. Likewise, on different occasions they made several free presentations on social networks. But it was time to collect.

Considering that this whole coronavirus health emergency is not known until when it lasts, the artists contrived a whole work scheme to offer a virtual concert with all the toys.

The ‘Tour La Conquista 2020’, will be a concert that will be held simultaneously in countries such as Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile, Spain and the United States.

This initiative occurs amid the cancellation of massive events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Followers will be able to live ‘The Conquest experience’ which includes admission to the show, sharing in the Backstage with the artists but also receiving the official tour kit.

The public will be able to decide the access they want to have to this event according to the category of their ticket because the ticket office will have a distribution by sectors just like that of a normal show, each one with specific benefits.

Ticket types for the online concert of Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara

VIP: Concert entrance

PLATINUM: You have the right to enter and spend 30 minutes in backstage greeting the artists

EXPERIENCE THE CONQUEST: You have the right to enter, be backstage and tour kit.

The VIP ticket has a cost of 25,000 pesos, Platinum a value of 50,000, while the experience will cost 100,000 pesos.

.