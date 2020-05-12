Mexico City.- The 73rd edition of Cannes Film Festival, which would start this Tuesday in France, exchanged its glamorous red carpet for a message of thanks and encouragement to health professionals.

After a period of uncertainty regarding the pandemic experienced by COVID-19, it was confirmed that it would not take place since it was scheduled from May 12 to 23.

After the cancellation of the festival, Thierry Fremaux, general delegate of the event, revealed the plans for the 2020 Official Selection.

These are the plans to support cinema in the coming months and the panorama of the film industry in the face of a crisis that has profoundly impacted this and other sectors of culture.

He explained that on the eve of the festival he feels overwhelmed and with a great feeling of melancholy and nostalgia:

“I have been going to the festival for 35 years. It is my job, but beyond that, it is also an incredible cordial, human, artistic and gastronomic event, not only for me but for all who attend. ”

He noted that every year Cannes lives a unique and extraordinary experience, so they are committed to showing the best face of the festival and in the face of current conditions, the decision has been made to take advantage of this difficult situation as an opportunity to think about the future.

“We deal with complications every year, many of which are never made public. We have had other concerns before the previous editions, but nothing comparable to this year… Since then, at the festival we have been dealing with these events with the greatest possible tranquility, hoping for the best and seeking to continue our mission. ”

Solidarity in the film industry

Thierry Fremaux ruled out the possibility of holding a face-to-face edition later this year, as it had been considered:

“Given the circumstances, it is difficult to imagine a physical edition of Cannes 2020, so we will have to do something different. A festival is a collective party, a show that gathers an audience in a certain place. Everyone understands that this is impossible this year. “

Speaking about the desire to maintain the spirit of the festival by making a virtual edition, the director indicated that it would be absurd to think that none of this is happening and added that the meeting can only take place as it has always done:

With the stars, the public, the press and industry professionals, however, in the next few days the Official Selection will be announced, which will hit theaters and other festivals.

“We are working on the list of films that should have been part of this 73rd edition. We will announce the list in early June. All films are slated to open in theaters from now until spring 2021. We receive films from around the world, magnificent works, and it is our duty to help them find their audience. ”

He explained that once the list has been announced, the goal will be to start organizing events and presentations in cinemas, something that can represent an opportunity for professionals around the world:

“Only movies that are destined to be released in theaters between summer 2020 and spring 2021 are eligible for selection. Other potential submissions should await the selection process next year, which begins in the fall. There is a third category of movies that will be released directly to the platforms. ”

Regarding the rumors about possible collaborations between Cannes and festivals such as Venice, Toronto, San Sebastián and Zurich, he said that they are indeed talking to their colleagues because in a gesture of solidarity numerous festivals have invited them, since an exceptional situation needs an exceptional response.

On the damages of this pandemic to the industry he pointed out:

“Nothing irremediable will happen if we fight with conviction and together: moviegoers, spectators, artists, professionals and journalists. This health crisis is affecting the entire world, we all face the same event.

Professionals in the film industry will be weakened from all this and it will be a long road, it will require pedagogy, discipline and benevolence.

For theaters, from independents to large groups, the task will be enormous, as it will be for the rest of society. ”

