Unpublished Blue Strap Doctor Strange art revealed

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) quickly became one of the darlings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the bearer of unique abilities that allowed him to augur the only opportunity, among millions that there was, that superheroes had in Avengers: Infinity War to be able to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his allies, something that eventually became a reality with him. snap of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame that led to the victory of the vigilantes.

But let’s go back a bit further in history on the big screen of Stephen Strange, since before we met him as he is today in Doctor Strange, other versions were studied that would make him look a little different, like the case of wearing a blue cape instead of a red one. Ryan Meinerding, head of the visual development department of Marvel Studios, shared through his Instagram account the concept art in which a different outfit of Doctor Strange is observed, including the redesign of the aforementioned cape.

© Instagram: Ryan Meinerding

And it was not precisely a mere change of color in the accessory, but it has to do with the comics, since for a time the Supreme Sorcerer wore a blue cape, although later the red one came with which he is much better known. Probably for this reason of popularity and recognition they chose to give Benedict Cumberbatch the reddish coat and so it was easier to make a visual connection between the character in the comics and the one in the movies.

© Provided by Screenrush Mexico

Let’s remember that for the superhero sequel: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness there will be slight changes, since director of the first installment: Scott Derrickson (Sinister) will not be in the main chair due to disagreements with Marvel Studios: “Marvel and I mutually agreed to part ways with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am grateful for our collaboration and will remain as executive producer, ”wrote the director on Twitter on January 9.

This led to the search for a new commander and it was there that the name of Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) began to ring., although it has not yet been officially confirmed by Kevin Feige as the person in charge of directing the second Doctor Strange movie. We will see what they say about this; so while the release date of the tape is agreed for November 5, 2021.

