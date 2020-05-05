Toluca.- The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, explained that at this time it cannot be said whether the entity will start its activities on June 1, since the peak stage of the Covid-19 pandemic is just entering.

Del Mazo Maza pointed out that it is necessary for the population to become aware of the importance of staying at home to avoid the spread of the virus due to the growth rate of this disease, as well as the levels of hospitalization.

In this regard, he also highlighted that mobility in the Mexican entity has decreased between 40 and 60 percent, in the different regions, and reiterated the call to the population to abide by hygiene measures and respect healthy distances.

“In the Valley of Mexico, in the Metropolitan Area is where we have the highest number of cases, 84 percent of the cases of the State of Mexico are in the Metropolitan Area, which is the one with the greatest mobility and the largest influx of people”, emphasized.

Del Mazo commented that the objective of flattening the disease curve is to prevent the health system from becoming saturated, and thus be able to attend to all patients who require hospitalization.

In this sense, he added that in other parts of the world, 24 percent of infected people arrive at the hospital, while in Mexico that figure is 32 percent, due to factors related to health problems such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes, that complicate the clinical picture.

He reported that to safeguard security in hospitals, as well as medical personnel and relatives of patients, 41 hospitals where care is provided to patients with COVID-19, will have the presence of the National Guard.

“There are 41 Hospitals of the State of Mexico that are defined as COVID Hospitals, they will have permanent surveillance of the National Guard, this surveillance is very important to take care of the hospitals, take care of the medical personnel who are doing their work inside, of course, and for also have a space between patients and relatives who are outside, also wanting to contact or see their relatives, “he said.

Governor Alfredo Del Mazo indicated in a radio interview that the staff of medical personnel throughout the State of Mexico is being strengthened and 1,110 doctors and nurses have been hired to strengthen the health system.

In addition to the fact that more spaces are being enabled to be used for patient care, both in the Valley of Mexico and in the Valley of Toluca.

“We are strengthening our health system, for example, we already have four auditoriums or spaces that we are conditioned to install hospital beds, the Toluca Exhibition Center with 200 beds, an auditorium in Tonanitla, the Crit de Teletón in Tlalnepantla we are also equipping it to be able to receive hospitalization, and another space in Nezahualcóyotl ”, he expressed.

The Mexican president specified that there are one thousand 637 fans throughout the entity, and the percentage of occupation of intensive care is at 44 percent.

