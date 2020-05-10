PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island – This Mother’s Day weekend kicked off with an untimely snowfall that fell in the northeastern United States on Saturday due to a polar vortex that brought icy air from the Arctic.

Some highlands in upstate New York and New England recorded snow accumulations of up to 10 inches, while traces of snow were observed on the shoreline from Maine to Boston and further south in Manhattan.

Meteorologist John Cannon of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine said that up to 10 inches of snow fell in parts of northern New England and a little in coastal areas of Maine and New Hampshire. Even a light snowfall was reported in Boston.

“We had several inches in many areas in the northeast. This snowfall in May is exceptional, “he stressed.

The most affected areas were hill communities such as Sugar Hill in New Hampshire, where they fell 10.5 inches, and Carrabasset Valley, in Maine, where they reached 9 inches, he said.

Conditions at the Mount Washington Observatory, located at the highest peak in the northeast of the country, were totally arctic on Saturday afternoon, with a freezing wind of minus 22 F. and gusts of 87 mph.

In many areas, the fall of snow reached unprecedented marks, although it was not maintained. Massachusetts did not record a measurable snowfall in May since 2002, although in Central Park in Manhattan, snowflakes tied the highest record in 1977 for the latest snowfall of the season.

Also, the last time New York City suffered temperatures of 30 degrees F. in May was 1978.

On Friday, a winter system moving northeast collided with the harsh Arctic air thanks to the polar vortex. This brought the potential for heavy, wet snow to the region. Heavy rains are possible along the I-95 corridor.

About 45 million people have been under surveillance and freeze warnings for days from the northern tip of the Midwest to the Appalachians.

This winter weather arose two days after Vermont began lifting restrictions on tennis, golf, and other outdoor activities imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Phil Scott tweeted his solidarity with Vermont residents frustrated by the climate they now have after weeks of confinement.

