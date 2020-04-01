Surely you are now at home reading this, since the coronavirus has forced half the world to be quarantined and without leaving the house unless it is strictly necessary, and, although it is a different situation than normal, This does not imply that we cannot take advantage of it to be productive and do things we don’t normally have time for.

Therefore, it is the best opportunity you have had years to read everything that normally, for work or for studies, you have not had time to read. Y what better way to do it than with two of the best reading devices: the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon.

Buy the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite on sale

Quarantine is giving us the opportunity to use a lot of free time to read, and there are no better devices than Kindle to do so, since they offer us a very large store with many books that, If we are Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscribers, we can even get it for free.

Comparison Kindle vs. Kindle Paperwhite

Specifications KindleKindle Paperwhite

Dimensions 113x160x8.7mm 116x167x8.2mm

Weight174 grams191 grams

Screen 6 inches with anti-glare technology and integrated light 6 inches with anti-glare technology and integrated reading light

Pixel Density 167 pixels per inch 300 pixels per inch

Connectivity Wi-Fi Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

Storage 4GB + cloud storage 8GB or 32GB + cloud storage

Battery About 4 weeks, referencing a habit of reading half an hour daily with the wireless connection disconnected Up to six weeks, referencing a habit of reading half an hour a day with the wireless connection disconnected

Water resistance No Water resistance (IPX8), withstands accidental immersion in fresh water at a depth of 2 meters for 60 minutes

The Kindle is Amazon’s basic reader, a good choice for its price, size, and long battery life. thanks to its electronic ink screen, that it does not harm the eye and that it allows us to read for hours without feeling the fatigue that we would feel if we read on a tablet or on a mobile phone, which offers us a feeling very similar to what we would have if we read in a book. In addition, it already has an integrated light, which allows you to also read in the dark.

But, if you are looking for something more versatility and a better experience, your choice should be the Kindle Paperwhite, which improvement in all aspects to the Kindle, with more battery, water resistance, more storage, reading light and also less thickness, which makes it more comfortable and portable.

Both devices have Wi-Fi connection so you can download books from the internet, and offer a good experience thanks to this electronic ink screen that we have talked about, and with a reduction of 23% and 28%, It is a very good time for you to bet on spending more time for reading with the best ally you have at your fingertips.

