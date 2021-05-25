Unprecedented exodus from New York to Florida continues



New Yorkers move to Florida.

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

At least 33,500 people redeemed their New York driver’s licenses by documents of Florida from September 2020 to March 2021, according to official data that constitute further proof of the exodus of New Yorkers to this state.

According to the Local 10 television channel, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles indicated that the number of 33,565 licenses exchanged is 32% higher than the same period of 2019-2020.

The county where more New York licenses (14,045) have been delivered to receive Floridians is Palm Beach, where precisely a New Yorker, the former president, resides Donald Trump, who said when he moved his residence in 2019 that he was leaving the city of skyscrapers due to the poor treatment received from its inhabitants.

Later, various media said that in reality the fact that Florida did not tax large fortunes was the reason that Trump moved his private residence to Palm Beach, where he owns a mansion, Mar-a-Lago, converted into a private club .

Broward County, with 8,422 licenses traded, and Miami-Dade, with 8,033, follow Palm Beach.

Known in Florida as the “snowbirds”, literally the birds of the snow, New Yorkers used to come to warm up in the sun in Florida seasonally in winter, but more and more numbers settle in this state permanently, according to various reports from the real estate and removal services sector.

In 2020, with the pandemic, this trend grew like never before and there are even web pages to help them find a place to live, such as unhappynewyorkers.com, which promotes the city of Doral, neighboring Miami, among people who are fed up with New York.

Hispanic Fernando Mateo, candidate for Mayor of New York, traveled to South Florida in March to hold a meeting with more than a dozen large and small New York businessmen who have moved to Miami and present their electoral project to them.

This businessman turned Republican politician met in Miami’s Design District with representatives of hedge funds, real estate developers, as well as barbers, pizza shop owners, and public relations firms, with whom he shared “the same pain.”

“The biggest pandemic we have is that of Bill de Blasio (Democratic mayor of New York), the worst we have suffered,” said Mateo, of Dominican origin, in a statement to Efe.