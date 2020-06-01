The IMEF Manufacturing indicator recognizes that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dramatic and unprecedented results were presented in April

The Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF) anticipates that the impact of pandemic in the mexican economy have an unprecedented effect.

The Manufacturing IMEF indicator recognizes that due to COVID-19 pandemic, they presented themselves dramatic and unpublished results in April. And it estimates that in the year there will be a fall in the Gross Domestic Product of Mexico (GDP) up to 8 percent in its most adverse scenario in line with the forecasts of the Bank of Mexico.

It considers negative the loss of 20.5 million jobs in the United States and the sharp falls in the annual growth rates of the Mexican exports and imports, with 40.9 and 30.5 percent, respectively.

The Indicator -recounts- also showed some surprising results such as the rebound in family remittances March, 35.8 percent per year, and in banking, with increases of 13.1 percent real annual in deposits and 8.7 percent real annual in financing. Although they are just safety measures and no signs of economic revival.

He stressed, the result of the consumer confidence, which presented a notable drop of 29 percent with respect to the level registered a year ago, which shows a substantial deterioration.

He reiterates that an environment of great uncertainty persists in which it is a complex task to interpret the indicators and have an accurate reading in real time of the progress of the economy.

Among the most relevant results of the IMEF Manufacturing Indicator, he said that it decreased 1.8 points in May to stand at 39.2 units. Thus, this Indicator remained in the contraction zone (<50) for the thirteenth consecutive month.

For its part, the indicator adjusted for company size decreased 1.0 points, reaching 40.8 units and remained in the contraction zone for ten consecutive months.

Regarding the IMEF Non-Manufacturing Indicator, it reported that it registered an increase of 2.4 points in May to close at 38.0 units and locate itself in a contraction zone for the fourth consecutive month.

As for the indicator adjusted for company size, it fell 0.1 units to settle at 39.4 units and remain in the contraction zone for the sixth consecutive month.

Finally, he highlighted that during the first five months of the year, both the Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing IMEF indicators have fallen to record lows, which indicates that the pandemic recession is unprecedented since these measurements are available.

With information from Notimex