Doctors from different parts of the United States and the world are discovering that COVID-19 coronavirus patients have a propensity to develop blood clots, which can cause complications that lead to death.

Dr. Jeffrey Laurence, a hematologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, told CNN that The amount of COVID-19-related clotting problems you’re seeing is unprecedented.

“Blood clotting problems appear to be widespread in severe cases of coronavirus,” said Laurence, who has published a study of the findings in recent days in PubMed, publication of the National Library of Medicine Library of the United States National Institutes of Health. United.

The subject has not only been investigated in the North American country. In the Netherlands, a study published in Elsevier found remarkably high clotting rates among coronavirus patients, as well as causing complications in those who are critically ill.

An international consortium of experts from more than 30 hospitals met to discuss the issue; the conclusion is that coronavirus patients may be predisposed to clots, although why is not known.

Researchers wonder if clots are one of the reasons why many COVID-19 patients are dying, CNN reports.

Benhood Bikdeli, a doctor at Columbia University, explained three main reasons why he believes clots are developing.

One is because Most COVID-19 patients who become seriously ill have problems with other diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

The second possibility is that one way that COVID-19 can kill the sick is through an immune response of the body, which puts them at greater risk of clotting.

Third, Bikdeli considers the possibility that there is something in the new coronavirus that is causing the clots. Doctors still find it difficult to know what is happening in the observed patients, but they have begun to implement new care protocols in this regard.

.