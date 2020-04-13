An official video shows the interiors of the facility, built in 2019

Tesla has released an official video showing the interior of its new Shanghai factory for the first time in great detail. The facility, called Gigafactory 3, was built in a single year and is already operational, and contributes to the rapid expansion of Elon Musk’s brand in the Asian giant.

The brand acquired the land in October 2018. In January 2019, construction began in October, production began, and in December it delivered the first ‘Made in China’ cars. A meteoric pace that reflects the rapid growth of the company, which is now preparing a Gigafactory 4 in Berlin, Germany.

The ultimate goal is that this facility can manufacture 500,000 vehicles per year, although it is not clear how long it will take to reach that figure. It started with a volume of 150,000 units, although they are currently studying how to expand it to 250,000.

The Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y take over the production of the plant. The brand has not confirmed how many employees it has, although its new video shows the importance of robotics in modern industry. Human personnel are still vital to join engine and chassis and in the final phase of the assembly process.

At the inauguration of the gigafactory, Elon Musk said he also wanted to create a design and engineering center in Shanghai to bring together local talent and design a ‘Made in China’ electric for global consumption. He did not specify when it would be a reality, so at this moment it is only a declaration of intent.

One in three electric cars sold in China is manufactured by Tesla, according to statistics from the month of February, in which the market experienced an 80% drop due to the coronavirus crisis.

