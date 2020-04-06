Esther Shapiro’s story is not exactly Deborah Feldman’s, but it has its spirit. The one of someone who never felt comfortable in her skin, because it was a skin that was suffocating her. Her story is not old, and here is the most terrifying thing about Unorthodox (Netflix), the miniseries that Anna Winger (Deutschland 83) and Alexa Karolinski (Oma and Bella) wove with what Feldman told in his memoir: those of a ultra-orthodox Jew who escapes from her community in New York and starts a new life in Berlin. That we are talking about the present. That Feldman was born in 1986. That what he tells happened when she was 17 years old, that is, in 2003. That, in short, there were always other worlds, but they were all, from the beginning, in this one.

Keep reading