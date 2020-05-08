UNORTHODOX (Netflix series)

“Unorthodox” is the fashion series in this first half of 2020. There are only four episodes of just under an hour each, so it is perfect to see almost “one sitting”. In it we are told the journey to freedom of a young New Yorker, raised in the Hasidic Jewish community, who escapes to Berlin where her disowned mother lives. All narrated in the form of a “flashback” that alternates the present in his new life in the German city and the recent past in the American metropolis. It is surprising that in the 21st century, there is still room for such an extreme religious group and in such a bohemian place as Williamsburg in Brooklyn, but being based on a memory book, we understand that there is plenty of reality.

The members of Hasidic Judaism are a united community, where some support each other but with rules too anchored in the past, with the talmud serving as a civil code, not only as a religious book, where men are in charge of carrying prosperous businesses (rental of buildings or jewelry stores) but without leaving their core or mixing with “gentiles” and women are denied education, becoming mothers to expand the circle, as is well explained at various times such as when the Israeli violinist friend explains the feminine role in ultra-orthodoxy or the protagonist Esty speaking of the need to procreate to replace the six million deaths in the “shoá”. What is narrated is interesting and with a point of view that does not harm the standards of current political correctness, where Hasidic theories are bad for subjecting all women, depriving them of a minimal education and subordinating their role to their husband’s comparsa Although the mothers-in-law do have influence and weight, the mother escapes from an alcoholic husband to find happiness in the arms of another woman and the “Berliner” friends are an unorthodox group, a small “Tower of Babel” of races and identities, of a commendable goodness that is only, briefly, nullified by the harsh opinion of, curiously, her Hebrew friend. But since everything is forgiven, there is no need to ask for a minimal apology. Going to a “modern techno” concert is superfluous.

Men are beings dominated by rabbis and with serious problems with drinking, gambling or poor life preparation, dominated by their parents. The trip to Europe looks like it will be almost like a gangster, forcing the young woman to return “for good or for bad” but except to offer her a loaded weapon for, we understand, to commit suicide, they do little more than investigate her whereabouts and try to convince them of their return to the community, since they are completely closed (fun is the moment where they talk to them at the hotel about the joy it gives them to see Israelis when they see them dressed in religious orthodoxy, to which one spits talking about Zionism that nothing interests them). Even with the idea of ​​a militant pamphlet that Alexa Karolinski and Anna Winger have built and directed by Maria Schrader, the series is welcomed and its first chapter is wonderful, alternating in the remaining three moments of solidity and narrative strength, with other exaggerated and that do not finish convincing a viewer without prejudice.

What is undoubted is the brilliant interpretation of Shira Haas, a character tormented by fear, dominated by others and with the sole illusion of emancipating himself and living from music. His characterization has a thousand and one edges, fragile, fearful and he has to choose between preconceived ideas as the only reality and the discovery of a new world that breaks his “mental barrier”. She is in the rhythm of an academic direction, with few camera movements and where the strong point of the argument is the “flashbacks” and that it is spoken in “Yiddish” and English.

Of course, the final open and its success leave the door open to a continuation of Ester Shapiro’s wanderings in Berlin. We do not know if chased by Moishe and Yanky in search of his return to Williamsburg.

