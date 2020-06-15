The tool seeks to eradicate the risk of corruption and fraud in the purchase of medicines and supplies that countries demand to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) launched the “Regional Observatory of Drug Prices for the treatment of Covid-19”, a virtual platform that allows compare the cost of medicines and medical supplies recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to face the coronavirus pandemic.

The Observatory gathers information that allows countries to compare international prices from official sources from 21 countries to establish a range of fair market costs.

The tool also searches eradicate the risk of corruption and fraud in the purchase of medicines and supplies that countries demand to face Covid-19.

Through the Observatory, users can check the cost of 286 products and track purchase transactions registered in 21 countries. Similarly, they can consult price comparators regional and external.

“In the region, before the pandemic, there was already social unrest, a weakness in institutions and a lack of public confidence in the State and that is why we think that the Observatory that UNOPS is running is essential because only 22 per percent of Latin Americans had confidence in institutions compared to 45 percent in 2010, so there is something we have to do to promote transparency, inclusion and access to open information on the epidemic but also on public purchases of medical supplies, « said Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC during the launch of the Observatory.

The director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, who is currently in lockdown Because it tested positive for Covid-19, it also participated in the launch of the Observatory.

In a videoconference, he explained that the IMSS is the third largest buyer in Mexico only after Sedena and Pemex, with attention to 80 million people They are insured. Previous Federal Administrations, he said, made consolidated purchases with few controls and from a list of drugs that cared for the same conditions, but in different ways depending on the insurance institution of each person.

« Who generated the drug distribution They became the preponderant agents in the market, in approximately five years it went from close to 17 percent to 53 percent concentration in only four companies. That was a concern from before, as I was saying, from Covid, ”he said.

Already in the present Administration, he stressed that an external consolidating agency is promoted through the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit that defines what is the best medicine to buy, what should be bought based on how the mexican patient and buy with economic efficiency.

He also noted that on April 17, the Mexican government presented an initiative that became a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly to urge all member states to prevent speculation and all those provisions that hide or limit access to the products necessary to contain the pandemic.

Fabrizio Feliciani, UNOPS director for Latin America, emphasized that the Observatory It will allow countries to compare drug costs and have savings benchmarks in public spending.