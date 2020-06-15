Fabrizio Feliciani stressed that efficient drug spending has a direct benefit among healthcare workers who are on the front line of patient care.

In the middle of the Covid-19 epidemicPublic buyers face difficulties in acquiring medicines because the market is under great pressure, said Fabrizio Feliciani, director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

« The Covid grabs us in a phase where we are in an anti-corruption crusade, where there are many difficulties even for public buyers and buyers to be able to do his work in a free way and above all, trying to attend to emergencies, ”he said in an interview for Aristegui en Vivo.

Faced with the coronavirus pandemic, UNOPS shows that governments are rushing to acquire goods and services and build more infrastructure to meet health needs, from the acquisition and delivery of medical supplies emergency until the start of temporary health clinics.

Therefore, it announced the launch of the Regional Observatory of Drug Prices for Covid-19 that will allow public testers identify the best costs in the market.

Fabrizio Feliciani explained that this tool will allow public buyers to visualize the way in which spending on medicines reactive to the coronavirus is exercised and where public spending is being invested to guarantee the supply of medicines and medical supplies. « With this Observatory, We give public buyers the opportunity to see how they are buying the medicines that PAHO or WHO has put on the list of reagents when Covid, at what prices are being bought at the moment in other Latin American countries and how are they being bought in the northern countries that have the highest level of certification, « he said.

The Observatory currently reports the data from 21 countries and its use is essential to avoid agreements between organizations that do not benefit the public buyer.

“The interesting thing is that this is an internal instrument of UNOPS because when we buy, we are not content with having the best prices nationwide and our regulations make a comparison outside and inside where we buy because obviously there are many cartels, there is a good chance that even criminal organizations could take advantage. On the other hand, when you start to see many countries, the arrangement becomes more difficult, « he added.

In addition, he emphasized that efficient spending on medicines and medical equipment has a direct benefit among health workers who are in the first line of care for Covid-19 patients and therefore, they require having the necessary supplies.