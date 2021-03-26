unobstructed up to the € 0.99 area

Unicaja Banco closes the day this Friday with new increases in its price that have served to exceed a key level, that of 0.826 euros, a price that delimited its resistance in the medium term.

In addition, the increases in the Continuous Market today have brought the bank to 0.84 euros, a price that has served to mark new annual highs this 2021 and, at the same time, revalidate a price that had not reached the closing for a year (specifically since March 4, 2020).

Now, the price of Unicaja Banco looks ahead thinking about 0.994, its long-term resistance.

In this way, Rent 4 today issued a report of the value recommending keep Unicaja Banco in portfolio. The value “exceeds and consolidates the resistance at 0.75 euros, turning this level into immediate support, prior to the passage of the bullish guideline since May last year at 0.63 euros. The price lacks relevant resistance up to the maximum zone. January of last year between 0.98 and 0.99 euros “, detail the analysts of Renta 4.