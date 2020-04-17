AMLO pointed out that the process of Mexico to face the Covid-19 has so far been based on the call for voluntary citizen participation and without curfews.

The segmentation of the country to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic does not imply the entry of the public force or militarization, he said Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

“Every time the issue of reduced mobility has arisen, perhaps by analogy or comparison with some measures that were taken in European countries or the United States, we have been asked if this implies that the police would have to enter, we have systematically responded: do not. We have no intention of militarizing the public health responseHe said during the morning conference.

“We consider it unnecessary and inconvenient,” he said.

The official of the Ministry of Health considered that carrying out these actions would greatly disrupt social dynamics, which until now has been very favorable.

“We have had a very substantial reduction in mobility in the public space and we thank the people of Mexico for this positive contribution by an act of conscience, persuasion. Awareness that there is an individual, community and social risk that the epidemic will spread, ”he said.

He argued that this reaction of the population is a encouraging balance, because it reflects the result of a responsible, caring and conscious society that you know you can act, and that each individual person may not identify the size of your contribution.

“When we multiply it by millions it is extremely important.”

He explained that the measure of segmentation, which will shortly begin to apply in various areas of the national territory, consists of decrease mobility between regions of different degrees of virus transmission intensity, so there is no accelerated spread of it.

“We are analyzing it with a technical and scientific judgment, because we are using various elements of visualization of mobility patterns, but also formal analysis of connection networks,” he said.

“The solution to segmentation is not only at the administrative borders of the municipalities or states, it has to do with the interconnectivity that exists for other elements of social dependency; food distribution, for example, “he said.

López-Gatell explained that the general idea of ​​the filters to be established between localities with little and a lot of coronavirus transmission will be based on the reduction of mobility, which was established since the announcement of phase 2, and community mitigation measures. that also have been established in a massive way and that are part of the National Day of Healthy Distance.

“This will allow us to have technical units that make the relevant filters, people-centered containment in suspicious cases, typical of phase 1,” he stressed.

For his part, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador externalized that the Mexico’s process to face the health emergency has been based on the call of voluntary citizen participation.

“There has been no use of the use of force, there has been no curfew; People have done everything voluntarily and we have had a good response, ”he said.