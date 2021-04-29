Unmute Rock Music Fest: Don’t miss it!

Unmute Rock Music Fest is the only rock festival that will be running on May 1 and you really CAN’T MISS IT! Do you want to know all the details of this wonderful event? We tell you all the details of Unmute Rock, everything you need to know is here in Music News.

Unmute Rock Music Fest, as its name says, this wonderful rock event will take place next Saturday, May 1 and you really have to prepare because it comes with everything.

Actually the purpose of the event is not only to make you have a good time with rock music, but also Unmute Rock aims to raise funds, turn up the volume and turn up those horns of every good rocker!

A new online rock festival that will bring more than noise !! Because everyone absolutely always confuses what rock is with noise, and no no, they are very wrong, everyone who says that is because they definitely have no musical appreciation for rock, RESPECTFUL! But wrong, fans and loyal rock fans won’t let us lie right ?!

Music is close to all of our hearts, in reality music is what unites us all, it speaks of things that we can all express with words. When we cannot meet with a person then the solution is digital.

This event is presented by Tenovus Cancer Care.

Unmute Rock Festival that knows what to do when the world wants to be on top of you! Bring the community together for the purpose of sharing love, lifting your spirits, getting going, and of course knowing what to do.

The event will feature special performances by Big Wednesday, Black Pyre, Calling Apollo, Democratus, Recall the Reamins, Shard, among many others.

Are you ready? You can access this page for registration and more information… https://www.eventbrite.es/e/unmute-rock-festival-tickets-138608843783?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1