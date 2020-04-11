Folding the shirts has never been so easy after learning how to execute this skillful set of hands that allows you to make a perfect fold in 2 seconds.

April 10, 2020

The needs of the home are in coherent terms, a repetitive loop of endless chores, among which stands out: washing dishes and clothes, sweeping and mopping the floors, removing the fine layer of dust that remains on objects and of course folding mountains of clothing.

Then, at this point a tirade arises, if these tasks cannot be avoided, at least we should be able to carry it out in less time. And it seems that knowing the proper technique and with a little practice you can reduce the execution time of any activity.

This time we have found a material that accumulates millions of views and whose exact duration is 1:04 minutes. This video is a quick tutorial on how to fold a shirt with 3 movements in 2 seconds.

The first step to consider is to take any type of garment intended to cover the torso, then spread it on a flat surface and draw an imaginary vertical line from one end to the other starting with the space between the shoulder and the neck.

Draw a second vertical line through the center of the shirt as seen in the video. Now it will be necessary to point out each grip point to achieve the fold, the point where the two imaginary lines cross will be ‘A’ and the point ‘B’ is located between the shoulder and the neck, with ‘C’ being the opposite end.

Now hold the ‘A’ point between your thumb and forefinger with your left hand, and the ‘B’ point in the same way but this time with your right hand. Finally bring point ‘B’ up to point ‘C’ while still holding ‘A’ and when you have done just bring your hand to your body to get the quick fold.