Unmissable: the new threat of world basketball is 14 years old and measures 2.26 meters tall



Ziyu’s mother was a member of the Chinese national team.

Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic / .

The height is probably the most important aspect for basketball practice in the world. In the NBA you can see game after game athletes with a imposing physical marvel. However, in China the new global threat in this sport is being born. Zhang Ziyu, a basketball player from 14 years old who is 2.26 meters tall.

14-Year old Zhang Ziyu is 7’5 ” (227 cm) and already taller than Yao Ming 😳 pic.twitter.com/yCgcdvjLF8 – In & Out Of Context NBA (@InOutNBA) July 15, 2021

It is really quite a particular case. The height of this young player is really surprising. Obviously, this physical condition allows Zhang Ziyu to stand out from the rest. An example of this is how he was able to contribute greatly to his hometown team, to take them to the national championship of the sub-15 category.

His name is Zhang Ziyu, he was born in China, he is 14 years old and measures 2.23 meters The new Yao Ming? 😳🔥pic.twitter.com / PQxj37FXZz – Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) July 16, 2021

Zhang Ziyu revolutionized social media after it was published some videos of her playing basketball. Its advantage is really decisive. In a match, the young athlete managed to capture 25 rebounds, 6 blocks, and finished with a staggering 42 points.

Ziyu is the daughter of former basketball players, according to the Global Times. His father, of 2.13 meters high and his mother from 1.98 meters, they instilled this sport in the teenager. Even, Ziyo’s mother would have been part of the Chinese team.

14-year-old 7’4 ”Zhang Ziyu put up 42 PTS, 25 REB, 6 BLK to win the China Nationals, she’s built different 😤 pic.twitter.com/XLg3KCwz5s – Statline – Basketball & NBA News (@statline_) July 15, 2021

Under these circumstances, China has a diamond that will have to be polished in time. The young player will be a more than fundamental piece for the nation to achieve great achievements in this sport, as big as the size of your next figure.

