Unmissable: Neymar humiliated the Peruvian footballers in the Copa América and Pelé could not bear the urge to praise him



The Paris Saint-Germain striker wasted his magic at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium.

The Brazil national soccer team is showing a devastating step in the America Cup. In two games the “Verdeamarelha”They have managed to win comfortably against Venezuela Y Peru. Seven goals in favor and none against it is the Brazilian registry. However, Neymar Jr. has shone on the field of play and, in the last game against the Peruvian team, He left several footballers stacked with his genius.

Neymar’s footwork is something else… pic.twitter.com/MzIBhKb6xc – Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 18, 2021

Undoubtedly, “Ney” is the star of the selection directed by Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as “Tite”. The footballer of Paris Saint-Germain has wasted its magic in this young Copa América. The Peruvian soccer team suffered greatly from the forward’s imbalance.

As part of Brazil’s 4-0 rout of Peru at Copa America, Neymar pulls within nine of Pelé’s all-time 🇧🇷 goal record (77). He’s still just 29 ⚽️ (via @FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/QGNNQjPSIj – Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 18, 2021

Neymar already accumulates two goals in this tournament. In addition, the Brazilian soccer player has an assist, undoubtedly a misleading figure, because “Ney” has left his colleagues many times in very advantageous positions in front of the goal, but they have not known how to take advantage of it.

Pelé surrenders to his magic

Neymar Jr. is very close to a mark established by soccer legend, Pelé. With the goal against Peru, “Ney” was placed within nine goals to reach 77 with his team and thus equalize the record of the legendary Brazilian footballer with “O Scratch”. Faced with this possible feat, himself Pelé dedicated a few words to the PSG player.

“Every time I see this boy, he’s smiling. It is impossible not to smile back. It’s contagious I, like all Brazilians, am always happy when I see him playing football. Today he has taken another step towards my scoring record with the National Team. And I’m encouraging it to get there with the same joy I’ve had since I saw him play for the first time“, Expressed through Instagram.

