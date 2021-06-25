Unmissable: an Argentine athlete wanted to finish the Usain Bolt race, but ended up with the blooper of the year



The Jamaican finished his competitions with great difference and gave him the opportunity to celebrate before winning.

Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / . / .

There is nothing more craving in sports than be within meters, seconds or just one point of the maximum goal. These are moments of nervousness and tension. But not all athletes take it in the same way. Usain Bolt was one of the athletes who had the toupee of gesturing to the camera and celebrating before reaching the finish line, but the Argentine Mateo Bustos did not have a similar outcome to the end of the Jamaican.

Usain Bolt in the semifinal of the 100m of Rio 2016. pic.twitter.com/yztAGsIeCf – 𝙂𝙀𝙊𝙍𝙂𝙀 𝙇𝘼𝙍𝙉𝘼𝘾𝘼 𝘾𝙔𝙋𝙍𝙐𝙎 (@GeorgeLarnaca) March 31, 2021

Within the framework of Sagunto Triathlon, the Argentine competitor had a mistake that he will probably never make again in his life. Bustos sinned overconfidence and began to celebrate just a few meters from exceeding the finish line. However, this gesture allowed German Cister overtake it and will snatch the first place.

Perhaps it is one of the most epic and curious entries to the finish line in the history of Triathlon. Tomorrow at 11:00 on my TWITCH channel, we chat with Mateo Bustos, the star of this viral video who celebrated his victory too soon !! https://t.co/r4nRC8qQue 🏊🏻‍♂️🚴🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏁🥈 pic.twitter.com/TNasOgGacD – Raul Gomez (@ RaulGomez82) June 21, 2021

In this sense, those attending the competition stayed totally incredulous before what happened. “But idiot, but how is he so dumb?”, were the words of one of the spectators who attended the event. Probably, what happened generated a great lesson to the athlete of the Club Multiesport Benitatxell of Spain.

The unusual classification

Finally, after Mateo’s overconfidence, the Argentine athlete concluded the competition in second position behind Germán Cister, athlete of the TriCanet Triathlon Club. Domingo Muñoz He occupied the third position and completed the podium of the Sagunto Triathlon.

🤦 He celebrated early and lost the race one meter from the finish The Argentine Mateo Bustos was confident, celebrated before his time and ended up losing the first place in the #Sagunto Triathlon 🏃 The athlete slowed down and took a triumphant jump 📲 https://t.co/ey8JiuWH1v pic.twitter.com/a18EPmRdQt – NuevaRioja (@NuevaRioja) June 22, 2021

You may also like:

Impressive: 17-year-old American smashed Usain Bolt’s record

Hands up and pants down: MLB pitchers showed their annoyance against substance searches

Unmissable: Martin Dubravka’s terrible mistake that led to Spain’s win over Slovakia