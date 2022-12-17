Unlocking the Key to Exceptional Customer Experience – A Comprehensive Guide to What Makes a Great CEM Score!

Do you have a child about to be tested in the CEM (or more often known as the Center of Evaluation and Monitoring Tests)? You are looking for articles to help you better understand CEM test markings?

You have reached the correct article if you answered yes to both of these questions. This article will give you a solid understanding of CEM scores, what your child can do to prepare, and how you can help. Continue reading if you are intrigued.

What exactly are CEM testing?

Let’s first look at the CEM testing scoring system. In simple words, The University of Durham’s Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring (CEM) is a research organization that produces 11+ questions that are often utilized by local governments and educational institutions.

CEM provides questions for select entrance exams. This has been available since 2012. There is no need to be concerned if you don’t know the content of the syllabus. CEM 11 Plus is a test that students take at 10 to 11. It covers reading comprehension, numeracy and verbal reasoning.

These assessments are not adaptive and are paper-based. They do not adjust in difficulty according to the answers your kid gives. CEM test have certain standards of difficulty, which you and your child should be able to understand.

The whole purpose of these papers is to test your child’s ability to tackle different and difficult questions that require analysis, critical thinking, and evaluation.

Tests that are not adaptive

CEM tests, like we mentioned earlier, aren’t adaptive. This means they won’t become harder the more you keep answering them. It also means that the questions can be moved on by your child without them answering, and they will return later to those same questions.

While this can be done by students, due to how short the test is, it is not likely that they will revisit any questions. Because there is no negative marking we recommend telling your student to be intelligent and answer all questions.

There are no disadvantages to this strategy and there is a significant upside potential in terms of earning additional marks. CEM Select’s goal is to earn as many points in a short time as possible for your child.

This means that your child should not spend too much time on one question. If your child insists on accuracy and answers every question, this is essential.

CEM test scoring

Click on the article to get started. CEM is a multiple-choice 200-question paper. It should take less than two hours to complete 65 questions.

This ratio should ensure that your child can answer every question within 16.5 seconds. To help your child succeed on these tests, you must put in a lot of effort and achieve a minimum 70% score.

This may sound like an impossible task given the amount of time and difficulty involved. Your child can easily pass the CEM exams with proper knowledge, practice and support from you.

Now that you know the minimum marks required for your child to pass the CEM tests let’s take a look at how the overall test is made.

Keep in mind this: Verbal abilityCEM exams cover three key topics: Numerical Ability, Non-Verbal Ability and. It is essential that you have an in-depth understanding and practice of the key areas to get a good grade.

It is divided into 5-6 sections. If the child is well prepared for the process, it takes about an hour.

– The Verbal Ability module will be one of three or four.

– Mathematical aptitude will be covered in one or two of the modules.

– Non-Verbal Ability will be covered in one of the modules.

The two major Verbal Ability components include missing Words and Comprehension. Additionally, students may be presented with Shuffled Sentences as well As Anagrams Multiple Meanings, Selected Letters Connections, Related Words, and Shuffled Sentences.

Additional time

You can request additional time if your child has an impairment that makes it difficult for them to take exams. You must also mention that the beloved child can be disabled. Pass the exam Access arrangements allow them to spend 25% longer on each topic if they’re eligible.

Because of how fast the actual test takes place, it can affect how the candidate answers every question. This test is only available to those who have proper authorization and documentation.

CEM Select Practice Materials include 25% Extra Time. But, this is not a guarantee that your child will qualify for the option.

Many parents out there believe that being lazy or having a low IQ could allow their children to have 25% extra time when in reality; this is not how it’s done.

Support for parents

Knowing how hard the CEM test are, and the percentage you will need to pass it, we can now look at ways you could help your child study. Your child must be able to concentrate and take the tests at the required speed.

Failure to meet their expectations is a sign of weakness. CEM Practice TestIf you can help them see where they’re making mistakes, it could be a way to lift them up.

You should also ensure that your child is familiar with the past papers and tools they will need for practice every day. For those who have weaknesses or mistakes, you could offer tutor lessons to help them polish their skills.

Conclusion

We have reached the end of our article. You should now know how to help your child pass the CEM exams.