Vodafone renewed its unlimited rates this morning. In this case, the unlimited Vodafone are now cheaper, with a starting price 8 euros lower than we had until now. In addition, to this we must add the promotions and special offers that the British brand usually makes for new customers. Without going any further, we already have the new unlimited Vodafone available on offer at 50% off, leaving its price for half a year at less than 18 euros a month. We give you all the details after the jump.

The New Rates Vodafone unlimited are as follows:

Vodafone Unlimited with unlimited calls and data at 2 Mbps for social networks, messaging apps and listen to music online for 32.99 euros as the main line and 20.5 euros per month as an additional line.

Vodafone Unlimited Maxi with unlimited calls and data at 10 Mbps for customers who listen to streaming music, play 4K videos on the move or make advanced use of social networks for 36.99 euros as the main line and 18.5 euros per month as an additional line.

Vodafone Unlimited Total with unlimited calls and data at maximum 5G speed that allows you to enjoy ultra-fast browsing, watch streaming videos of the highest quality, play video games online, download and upload large files and more for 49.99 euros as the main line and 25 euros at month as an additional line.

The Unlimited Maxi for 17.99 euros per month

In addition to presenting new rates, Vodafone has also activated the corresponding offers on these. Without going any further, we are talking about the 50% discount promotion in Unlimited Maxi and Unlimited Total. This will allow us to have, for new contract registrations, contract portabilities and changes from prepaid to mobile contract until June 30, 2020, a discount of 19 euros for 6 months on the Maxi unlimited mobile rate and a discount of 25 euros during 12 months in installment of the Total Unlimited mobile rate.

The commitment of permanence It is 6 months in the Vodafone Unlimited Maxi rate and 12 months in the Vodafone Unlimited Total rate. The price after the promotion will be 36.99 euros and 49.99 euros respectively.

Regarding the promotion of TV packs in Unlimited Total mobile rate, this applies to new registrations, portabilities, and existing mobile customers without Vodafone Television until June 30, 2020 at that rate. The discount will be 10 euros per month for 12 months in installments of Pack Seriefans, Pack Serielovers or Pack Cinefans.