The confinement imposed as a measure of the Spanish Government due to the health crisis has led to the emergence of video call applications. Given the problems with Zoom, it is worth considering whether there are more alternatives than have no participant limit and that they are (on paper at least) respectful of our privacy.

Jitsi Meet is the iOS and Android version of a video conferencing service available on both PC and Google Chrome extension. It is quite similar to zoom but no account needed here and there is no limit of participants.

(Almost) infinite participants and open source

Video calls in this application have no participant limit. The only limitation is that of the servers themselves, so as many people will enter as the bandwidth and power of the server allows. The process, since there are no accounts, is very simple. As soon as you enter we can create our room or join any other just by knowing your name. It goes without saying that we can create public rooms or private rooms in which it is necessary to use a password to access.

An account, email or phone number is not required here. Just access the room to participate in the video call

This is one of the main differences between Jitsi Meet and other apps. Your phone number, email and personal data are not known here. You just need the application and enter the name of the room.

Once we are in the video call everything is quite simple. Hang up button, deactivate / activate audio and video and even add comments. We also have a small menu that allows us interesting options such as toggle the camera, add a password, record the video call, change the conference view, etc.

Beyond the functions of the app, Caba highlight the philosophy of the application. In addition to not needing an account,

video calls are encrypted by default. Similarly, it is a web service so anyone can join from a PC without downloading anything. Simply share the URL of the room for other users to join from other platforms. The project is open source and completely free, without advertising of any kind.

Jitsi Meet

