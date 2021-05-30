unlimited storage runs out

No one will be surprised at this point, since it has been known since the end of 2020 that Google Photos will stop offering free and unlimited storage for backup copies of photos from iOS and Android, something that has been surprising us since 2015. We already notified you of this in November, when the official announcement was made, and now we remind you, when there are only two days left (today Sunday 30 and tomorrow, Monday, May 31) until Google applies this measure.

And what does this mean? Until now (well, until June 1) Google Photos has allowed uploading backup copies of the photo galleries of smartphones without such uploads being counted in the storage space of the associated account. In this way, a user can have images that exceed the capacity of their Google account several times, since until now the company did not discount it from the same, either free accounts or with extensions of payment capacity.

As of June 1, it will continue to be possible to upload backup copies of images to Google Photos, but all these new increases will be taken into account in the global asset count of the account of Google. Although the company already clarified it at the time, there are still users who have doubts about it, so we remember that this measure will be applied with images uploaded from June 1, that is, all uploads to Google Photos until then, including those that you can upload today and tomorrow, will continue to benefit from the model in force so far.

And what can you do from now on? First of all, and as I just mentioned, it is still possible to upload backups to Google Photos without their size being deducted from the storage capacity of the account. A) Yes, It is not a bad idea to take advantage of these last days to make the most of unlimited storage. It is possible, of course, that there are many users who do, so it is possible that the upload process is slowed down. So, if this is your plan, we recommend that you do not leave it for tomorrow.

On the other hand, the only alternative to a «free» service, and now you will understand the reason for the quotes, is that Amazon offers a similar service, but only for Amazon Prime users. As with Google Photos, you will have to download the service app, log in with your account and the uploading of photos will begin. Keep in mind, yes, that Amazon offers unlimited storage for photos, but not for videos. In this case, the limit is set at 10 gigabytes and, if you exceed it, the photos will continue to be uploaded, but not the videos. Increasing the video capacity necessarily means going through the box.

If what you want to store are only photographs, the Amazon service adjusts to your needs, as long as you are a Prime user. Otherwise, if your gallery consists of photos and videos, it is likely that in a short time it will fall short, in which case you will have to assess whether to pay for this extension on Amazon or, if you feel comfortable with Google Photos and do not want to do changes, pay for a capacity expansion of your Google account.

Another option, if you want to maintain more control over your photos and videos, is to choose to use your own private storage solution, something you can do with a NAS. Keep your images in Google Photos or download them, you can configure it to personally manage your backups, configure the quality of the copies, and so on. It is not the simplest option and requires a certain initial investment, but once in operation, it will offer you a storage capacity that, if you contract with any of these services, it would not be cheap either.