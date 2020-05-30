During the last few weeks, the proliferation of Unlimited data rates has made them already a reality in operators such as Yoigo, Vodafone, Orange, Movistar, Jazztel or Virgin, and with them, we have had to get used to other types of restrictions that we spell out in a comparison, although the last word is always covered by some fair use policies that have made them less transparent than usual.

After assuming limits on roaming consumption, streaming video quality that can be cut, maximum speeds restricted, limits on the use of tethering, more restrictive conditions for multiSIM, for sharing data with other lines under the same headline or for use on devices other than a smartphone, the feeling is that there is still a lack of specificity regarding the conditions to avoid “abuses”.

What is abuse?

Wireless telephone networks are physically limited. The radio spectrum necessary to deploy mobile networks and that we can make calls and connect to the internet in mobility have their capacity limited by the amount of available bandwidth and the mobile generation we are in.

With each new generation, more efficient use is made of this spectrum, but it is still limited, so to avoid the dreaded network saturation to prevent proper operation, the reasonable use policies referred to in the fine print of the operators for years have become unavoidable.

This saturation of networks, prevents for example, that we can establish a call successfully when we are in a massive event or in tourist areas during the holidays, despite having mobile coverage. The cells that provide coverage around an antenna have limited the maximum number of lines that can be connected to that antennaSo when there are a lot of people trying to connect, some lines will not be able to.

These antennas that provide coverage, in addition to having limited bandwidth, this is shared with all the lines that are connected, so the maximum speed that we can reach, will depend directly on the number of users that have connected and the use they are giving to their lines. This implies that if there is a certain number of lines making intensive use of a specific antenna, this will penalize the speed of the rest of the lines connected to the same antenna.

Luckily, telephony networks are managed intelligently, trying to balance increases in demand so that all connected users have the best possible experience at every moment. But even so, reasonable use policies are necessary to control that there is no users permanently making use well above average and that may pose a long-term problem.

Reasonable use, an old acquaintance who has become less transparent

Since the birth of unlimited calls, none of them were totally unlimited in theory. In their fine print, they are all limited to a maximum of monthly minutes or a maximum of different destinations to which you can call at no additional cost. The most common limits started from 6,000 minutes or 150 destinations. So this small print did not prevent will be considered as unlimited in practice for a large majority, but that’s not why the restrictions were hidden.

With the advent of unlimited data, and with the restrictions already imposed in large print that basically seem to want to prevent us from using these rates continuously as substitutes for fiber connections, the existence of reasonable use policies and the experience revealed. by some users in forums, has led to think that there are other unknown limits.

Reasonable conditions of use appear to prevent us from using unlimited data rates as substitutes for fiber.

The first time we learned about these hidden limits was when the first customers of the unlimited Vodafone They discovered that after 400 GB of consumption, they stopped being able to navigate, although soon after there was other evidence from users that placed the limit at approximately 1,000 GB. The only conclusion after a year of its existence is that there could be differences in the GB limit depending on the device from which the connection is made, but the conditions of the contract remain unclear.

Some time later there has also been evidence with the unlimited number of OrangeThe first voice of alarm was the sending of notifications informing that the maximum rate had been reached when exceeding 200 GB, although from Orange they confirmed to Xataka Móvil that it had been an error. Some time later, the restriction seemed to be 250 GB according to other users, although after this limit it could be continue browsing at a speed of up to 5 Mbps. It was still unlimited, but it was no longer as fast as at the beginning, as noted in point 10 of the conditions of service, although without establishing clear limitations.

From the unlimited rate of Yoigo, There has also been talk of possible speed reduction when the connection is made through the support coverage of Orange or Movistar from a certain amount of consumption. But in its legal conditions none of this is clarified.

About Movistar it may be too soon to know examples if they also have similar situations, but at the moment, the most extreme cases around 4 TB could be found on Movistar. But we also did not find any certainty in the legal conditions of Movistar.

Virgin is still too early to know of any hidden limitations.

Ambiguity is also present in the large print

In some cases, reasonable use has also been extended further. Yoigo, the operator that was born flaunting the absence of small print because everything was in sight, applies an undetermined reasonable use policy to roaming, when the normality of the rest of operators has been full clarity: 50 GB on Movistar, and around 20 GB the rest of operators.

The restriction on streaming video quality It has been one of the most widespread restrictions, but not so much the concrete quality of which they really speak. While Vodafone, Orange or Virgin talk about HD (720p) or 4K qualities, widely recognized today, other operators such as Yoigo and Jazztel refer to older DVD quality.

Strictly speaking, the quality of the DVD would be SD (480p, as clarified long ago), and therefore, inferior to that of its competitors, and although the term DVD is related to good quality, it may not be enough for the current screens that most smartphones incorporateWe asked the operators involved about this aspect, but we did not obtain a decisive clarification.

What seems to transcend the reasonable use policies is that the rates with unlimited gigabytes are, above all, to use without limits from the mobile, and also for occasional consumption from other devices, but not as substitutes for fiber, since for that, invest in deploying fiber or offer alternatives such as Fusion Radio from Movistar, Vodafone One Connect and Orange at home.

It is true that most users will have unlimited data in practice from their smartphones without major difficulty, but ¿why is there so much ambiguity? Does the aggressive competition in the telecommunications sector go as far as not wanting to give too much detail to its competitors? Yes on unlimited calls it was more transparent, why now they are not?