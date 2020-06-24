Movistar is not willing to slack off with the promotions and offers related to its new Infinite Contract. As we know, this unlimited Movistar rate offers unlimited calls, messages and data. Since its launch, it has been promoted for the first 12 months, and that promotion has been expanding over time. In addition, each time it is accompanied by an additional improvement. In this case, we have a year of reduced price along with the possibility of buying us a new mobile with 30 euros discount. We give you all the details after the jump.

The blue operator has several offers available for this June. Until June 30 we can get all these discounts in Fusion:

Total Plus Merger (Fiber 600 Mb / ADSL / radio) for 89 euros per month (VAT included) for 6 months for new fixed internet registrations.

Total Plus Merger with 4 lines (Fiber 600 Mb / ADSL / radio) for 114 euros per month (VAT included) for 6 months for new fixed internet registrations.

Base Merger 100Mb for 50 euros per month for 6 months from contracting for ADSL, Radio and Fiber 100Mb, then 68 euros per month.

Selection Merger with LaLiga or Champions 600 Mb for 50 euros per month (VAT included) for 3 months for new fixed internet registrations. Does not apply to 100 Mb Fiber in the Fusion Selection modality with LaLiga.

Fusion Plus Fiction Selection: Modality of 100 Mbps at 75 euros per month for 6 months after hiring, then 99 euros per month. Modality of 600 Mbps at 75 euros per month for 6 months from hiring, then 99 euros per month.

Fusion Selection Plus Soccer 600Mb for 57 euros per month for 3 months from the hiring, then 114 euros per month.

30 euros discount with the Infinite Contract

In addition to the offers in Fusion, we have been with the possibility of obtaining the Infinite Contract for a monthly fee of 24.95 euros per month for 12 months for new contract registrations, portability contracts and changes from Prepaid to Mobile Contract made until July 3, 2020. For any questions, we can contact the Movistar customer service.

Also, this time, customers will be able to get up to 30 euros discount to buy a new smartphone. This applies to the contracting of the rates Infinite Contract, Infinite Additional Line, Mobile Main Fusion Line (in any of the Fusion and Pro Fusion modalities) until July 1, 2020. Customers will receive a code by SMS to use in the offer of mobile terminals.