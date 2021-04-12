Unlimited Business, Vodafone’s new proposal for SMEs | News | Operators

Vodafone has presented ‘Unlimited Business’, its new commercial proposal for freelancers and small companies that includes connectivity services, digitization solutions and IoT services in an integrated way. The operator has designed “a complete offer that integrates all the elements so that a professional or small business can start their own digital transformation with guarantees and in a simple way,” the statement reads.

Unlimited Business, the new proposal for SMEs from Vodafone.

This initiative arises as a response for those professionals and small businesses that, in addition to needing to fully cover their connectivity needs -both mobile and fixed-, require having more complete digitalization and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions in a single package, that allow them to be more productive.

In this way, this proposal is configured with two modalities: ‘Unlimited Business 2.0’ and ‘Unlimited Business 3.0’. The difference between the two is the number of mobile lines each has (2 and 3 respectively).

The solutions that both packages include are:

•Mobile lines (2 or 3) with:

-Unlimited calls and data at maximum speed

-1,000 minutes in international calls

•Technical assistance service: remote technical assistance for devices such as PCs, tablets, smartphones, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via chat, telephone or through home assistance if necessary

•Fiber connection 600 Mb

•SuperWifi: maximum fiber connection to extend coverage and range of the Wi-Fi network.

•Digital Security, protects businesses against possible cyberattacks and fraud through cyber-security services, backup copies, vulnerability analysis of both network and web with expert multichannel support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

•Vodafone Business Digital Start, that makes Internet businesses visible and positions them to help them grow. It helps professionals and businesses to know, organize and update their data on the Internet, expanding their digital presence and reinforcing their visibility in more than 50 digital sites, Google, RRSS, directories, maps, GPS. In addition to this functionality, Vodafone Digital Business consists of more than added value services that the customer can additionally contract to complete their digital needs.

•One Number, which allows the customer to use their phone number and their rate on the device that suits them best at all times without having to have their mobile phone nearby and without changing the SIM (available at rate 3.0)

•IOT Solution with V-Home that allows the client to monitor the physical security of their establishment. With V-Home Mini, businesses will be able to see what is happening in their premises live from their mobile, in addition, they will be notified immediately if something happens that they should know and call emergencies if necessary (available at rate 3.0).