Unleashed Rahm (65), solo leader in Scotland after morning shift

When you are on a roll, you are on a roll and if not, ask the world no. 1, Jon Rahm, right now with full and total confidence in his game, in his head and especially in his putting, everything and that this Friday alternated hits with misses, but the Basque, unleashed in the first 10 holes of his second round (he started on hole 10), and with a final round of 65 strokes (-6), he is the solo leader with 131 (-11) after the morning session of the second day of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, on North Berwick.

Full-fledged display of the recent USA Open champion –The morale that gives to finally open the can of the ‘majors’– in this Scottish links, which played first thing in the morning with sun and at the end of its return the day became leaden and cloudy. Eight birdies and two bogeys scored by Barrika on his card, in a spectacular start to the round with a birdie on the first hole, par 5, and then six more in the next 7 holes. Brutal. He signed them by putting short, medium and long distance putts. A recital on the greens, come on.

From hole 2 (eleventh of his round) there was a small imbalance in the game of the Race to Dubai leader and winner of four Rolex Series in 10 participations (two Irish Open and two DP World in Dubai) in these millionaire tournaments (Jon has nine top-10s and a 15th as worst result), which resulted in two bogeys, in the 2 and 4, and a short putt of Missed birdie at 3, par 5. At 5 and 6 the mismatch continued, he even missed the fairway at 7, par 5, but all and showing his anger at a bad impact on his second shot from the rough, he was able to finish the hole with the eighth birdie of the day.

His fellow party members had a different fate. Justin thomas, world No. 3, closed his performance with a bogey at 9, for 69 strokes and 134 in total (-8) while Rory McIlroy, with the pair this Thursday and -1 in total was out of the cut waiting for the afternoon shift.

This Scottish Open is a prior appointment to British Open next week in Sandwich (England). It has only been won by a Spaniard, the Canary Rafa cabrera, in 2017, and Rahm is looking to be the first player to win the week of his comeback having previously conquered his first ‘big’ since Dustin Johnson in 2016.

