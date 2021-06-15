Unknowns to be solved on 2021 Wimbledon grass tour

A new stage opens in the world tennis calendar and it appears exciting. This season’s grass-court tour is highly condensed due to the one-week delay of the Roland Garros 2021 dispute, which has caused a reduction to two weeks between the end of the French Grand Slam and the start of Wimbledon 2021. The hangover of everything that has happened on clay can markedly mark the path of what happens now and there will be many sources of interest in these weeks leading up to the British major, which promises to be an exciting tournament in which the history of world tennis can experience A new way. Roger Federer part as a great protagonist these days, but there are more aspects to follow.

1. Rafael Nadal and what will be his decision whether or not to play Wimbledon 2021

Disturbing words from the Spanish at the end of his participation in Paris, where he showed signs of mental exhaustion and hinted at the enormous difficulty of preparing in such a short time to compete in London. It would be a setback for world tennis not to count the Spanish tennis player in a tournament in which he has already shown repeatedly that he is a candidate for glory. The decision will have to be made at the end of this week or the beginning of the next.

2. Roger Federer, sensations of play in Halle and possibility of winning the title

It returns to its natural habitat and does so with the illusion of having been preparing this for months. The Swiss is aware that he will only have options to achieve the machado in London if he accumulates minutes on the track, gains confidence and forgets definitively the discomfort in one knee. Many dream of seeing him lift the title in Halle, one of his favorite tournaments, and if that happened it would be a more than remarkable endorsement for his aspirations at Wimbledon.

3. Andy Murray’s ability to leave discomfort behind and perform at a good level

Scotsman umpteenth return, with the same positive attitude as always, but also huge doubts about his physique. Grass is possibly the ideal surface for you to play at your best and reduce the risk of injury and discomfort to your hips and other parts of the body. He will compete at Queen’s and, based on his feelings, decide whether to compete at Wimbledon in the singles draw, something all fans want.

4. Will the big four candidates to dethrone the Big 3 be able to improve their performance on grass?

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have never been to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, none of them. They are the men called to dethrone the Big 3, but to threaten to do it on the grass they need to do good training and get to London in the best possible way. Nothing has been known about the Austrian since his elimination in Paris and his attitude and mood are concerned. Regarding the others, Tsitsipas’s game seems to be the best adaptable, but the grueling dirt road he has done may be a hindrance to his grass-field aspirations.

5. How are tennis players with great projection and little experience on grass going to adapt to this surface?

There is great expectation to see how some of the players who have garnered the most attention in recent months face this stage of the season. Among them young promises such as Jannik Sinner or Lorenzo Musetti, but also the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who is forced to play a new preliminary phase, in what will be his debut at Wimbledon as a professional, since he was already a junior and came to train with Federer. There is also great interest to see the level of Aslan Karatsev, Denis Shapovalov or Hubert Hurkacz in these weeks.

6. Who will be the seeds at Wimbledon 2021 and in what order will they be arranged?

This will be the first edition of the London Grand Slam in which historical results on grass are not taken into account to order the seeds. A very important novelty that circumscribes the matter to the status of the ranking on Monday, June 21. Thus, it is already known that Federer will be eighth seeded, which could see Djokovic face in the quarterfinals, for example. But there is a great battle to improve positions and get into the top 32 to enjoy the status of seed.