Elton John’s ex-wife Renate Blauel has filed a lawsuit against the British singer in the High Court in London. At the moment, the causes of the lawsuit are unknown, although there is speculation that it may be related to the publication of personal affairs, as reported by The Guardian.

Very little data is known about her who was the wife of the legendary British singer. Blauel is known to be of German origin and married the musician on February 14, 1984 although the couple divorced just 4 years later: “I ended up married for not knowing how to face the most important problem, which was a drug addict. I married a woman I loved and I thought I would changeBut when I got married, my nose was still full of cocaine and I drank at least one bottle a day, “admitted Elton years later. Years later he would admit that he was homosexual and married David Furnish.

Disclosure of personal affairs

According to the British media the lawsuit was filed last week and it is believed that may be related to the publication of some private aspects of the life of the ex-wife of Elton John. The legal representatives of the woman of German origin have explained that they trust that this judicial procedure can be resolved in a private and friendly manner.

Elton published last year his autobiography where he describes some of the aspects of his private life together Blauel speaks: “I had broken the heart of someone who loved me and loved me unconditionally, someone he couldn’t blame in any way. Despite all the pain, there was no acrimony at all. For years afterwards, every time something happened to me, the press appeared on the door of his house: he told them to leave him alone, “wrote the musician.

He also spoke about the last time he saw Blauel: “I saw her once since we divorced … When I had children, I invited her to Woodside because I wanted her to meet them. He wanted to see her, he wanted her to be part of our lives, and we part of his, somehow. But she did not want and I did not insist on the subject. I have to respect how he feels. “