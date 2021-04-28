Univision’s Nuestra Belleza Latina is in mourning, one of her 2018 finalists loses her husband

Ceilyn Rosario, one of the finalists of Nuestra Belleza Latina in its edition of the year 2018, shared a heartbreaking message through Instagram. The model lost her husband, Francisco Frías Araujo and her pain has made other participants react as Clarissa Molina and Francisca Lachapel. Alejandra Espinoza has also expressed solidarity with Ceilyn’s pain.

As husband and wife, the couple had been married for eight years and had not yet become parents. According to Rosario’s Instagram stories, her husband who was affectionately called “Neno” passed away on April 24.

“My love my Life! I love you so much love I never knew or will know how to describe our love, you loved me madly, you gave me the best of you, I only ask God to walk by my hand because alone I will not be able to. I love you! ”Rosario wrote.

According to People en Español magazine, Francisco was apparently driving a motorcycle, in the Dominican Republic, when it slipped. The accident seems to have caused a serious head trauma, however, said media refers to information provided by Univision where they assure that the reasons for his death are still unknown. Frías Araujo was 37 years old.

“Celyn I am so sorry. I ask God to give you the strength you need to be able to bear your pain. Many blessings ”, reads the message that Alejandra Espinoza sent to the Dominican. While Francisca Lachapel limited herself to a: “I’m very sorry 🙏🏽🙏🏽”. Clarissa Molina also left him a message that says: “I’m so sorry 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 God keep him in his glory and give you and your family strength.”

Burma Ríos also spoke out and told him: “Ceylin, I’m very sorry. I hope that you will soon find peace and comfort to overcome this ordeal. God receive your soul ”. This is how Arlenis Sosa also shared her pain, who added: “My condolences to you and your family 🙏🏾”.

In the following video of Nuestra Belleza Latina you can see how Ceylin receives a romantic surprise from her husband, Francisco Frías Araujo.

