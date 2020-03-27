Will there be a winner? Will they cancel ‘Salt and Pepper’? … Enter to know the answers

Little gigants.

Photo:

Univision / Courtesy

As we told you a few days ago, the first episode of the new season of ‘Little gigants’, which we saw last Sunday, was pre-recorded, as will be the case for the next two.

In doubt as to whether they continued the recordings without an audience, with the social distance advised and taking care of the participating children, they made a more decisive decision, and at the same time of better extreme prevention for those who participate in front of and behind the camera: an abrupt end next Sunday April 5 at 8/7 PM Centro.

“After breaking audience records with its season premiere, Univision’s popular ‘Little Giants’ children’s talent contest will air this season’s final show on Sunday, April 5. Taking the safety of employees, participants, the community and partners as a top priority, the production of ‘Pequeños Gigantes’ is canceled as a precaution against the global crisis coronavirus COVID-19 ”, says Univision through an e-mail.

This decision leaves several questions open: What will happen to the winner? Will ‘Sal y Pimienta’ who returned to talk about ‘Little Giants’ also be canceled?… Here are the answers.

While they promise to show more talent and fun times in these last two shows, this season will not have a winning child.

In the case of ‘Salt and Pepper’ conducted by Lourdes Stephen Y Jomari Goyso It will continue but with some changes, the same ones it had in the evolution that we saw in past times with this show.

“It will continue to provide viewers with the best of entertainment, breaking news about the world of entertainment, exclusive interviews and fun conversations every Sunday night on Univision.”, explains the chain.

This is another of the shows that ends up being canceled or suspended due to the great pandemic that has paralyzed the world.

.