Univision, in collaboration with Televisa, presents the special “Se Agracece” to pay tribute to the heroes who are in charge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic every day. The two-hour broadcast will include musical performances and special messages from celebrities, as well as stories about essential workers on the battlefront.

When can we enjoy “Se Gracece”?

The show, hosted by the popular Lili Estefan (“El Gordo y La Flaca”) and Alan Tacher (“Despierta América”) from Univision will air on Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. East / Pacific, 7 p.m. Center.

The special will be a tribute to doctors, nurses, farmers, grocery delivery people, teachers and others, and will share motivating stories about the relentless fight against the pandemic. “Se Agrace” will also include messages on the importance of staying home and social distancing, sent by popular Univision personalities Rafael Araneda, Alejandra Espinoza, Raúl de Molina and others.

Where will “Se Agracece” be broadcast?

“Se Gracece” will be streamed live on the Univision and Univision NOW app.

Participating talent:

Following the tradition of uniting important artists to bring music to the homes of audiences, “Se Agracece” has a stellar list of artists that includes: Alejandro Fernández, Alejandro Sanz, Banda el Recodo, Camila, Caliber 50, Carlos Vives, Carlos Rivera, CNCO, Cristian Castro, David Bisbal, Diego Torres, Gloria Trevi, Jesse & Joy, Juanes, Juan Luis Guerra, Los Tigres del Norte, Lucero, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Maná, Mau and Ricky, Mon Laferte, Piso 21, Reik, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Thalía, Timbiriche, Yuri and many more.

