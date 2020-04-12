The chain has sent heartfelt condolences to Miguel’s family, who could have killed himself due to complications with his depression, which may have been aggravated by the coronavirus quarantine.

Univision

Photo:

ROBYN BECK / . / .

Miguel Ángel Sánchez was one of the participants in the reality show Falling in love with Univision, who unfortunately committed suicide. A depression that was complicated by quarantine and social isolation as a result of the coronavirus has been identified as the cause of his death.

Before the news of his death, the Univision chain reacts to the sad news by sharing the following statement with this media:

“The “Falling in Love” team and everyone at Univision, deeply regret the death of Miguel Sánchez, who participated in the program last year. We extend our deepest condolences to your family and friends.“

The information was made public through the Instagram of influencer Chamonic who stated the following: “How sad. May Miguel, one of Pia’s lovers, who participated in the @enamorandonosusa program, rest in peace, take his life. Apparently he had depression problems. People seriously need to be closer and aware of their friends and family. Many were left alone in their homes and their anguish and anxiety enter them. I say this because a friend is going through something similar with depression in this quarantine. “

Pia also reacted on Instagram, mired in sadness at Michelangelo’s suicide: “I am so affected because a young man full of life deserves to live; and overcome any pain and sadness that lives. And even more so when the same person kills himself, but we must never judge those who do it, they just want to end their pain; but not with their lives. Depression and mental health is as important as physical health. Each head is a world, one never knows what these people are going through, and more when they decide to shut it up. This type of irreparable tragedy reminds us that if we feel this way we should seek psychological help in time and, most importantly, seek God. ”

View this post on Instagram ÚnicoThe only thing that separates us from death is time. And when someone leaves so soon it makes us reflect on the value of life. . . . 🙏🏻🙏🏻The loss of a loved one; friend or someone we met; It hurts and cannot be understood. 😢. . 🙏🏻🙏🏻The only thing that comforts us is to think that now he is in a better place than us; I hope that time is our best comfort for his family, friends and all those who knew and loved him. . . . 🙏🏻🙏🏻 I am so affected because a young man full of life deserves to live; and overcome any pain and sadness that lives. And even more so when the same person kills himself, but we must never judge those who do it, they just want to end their pain; but not with their lives. . . . DepresiónDepression and mental health is as important as physical health. Each head is a world, one never knows what these people are going through, and more when they decide to shut it up. This type of irreparable tragedy reminds us that if we feel this way we must seek psychological help in time and most importantly seek God. . . . 🙏🏻🙏🏻This country is a very big challenge for us immigrants, not all people are emotionally prepared to live alone, in difficult cities like New York. . . AmaGod loves you no matter what you have done, no matter how many times you are wrong, no matter how many times you fail. . . IosGod loves you and forgives you as no human being can. SEEK FIRST REFUGE IN GOD AND THEN IN MAN. . . 🙏🏻🙏🏻 In God you can do everything, in him you overcome everything. FOR GOD NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE. . . Rest in Peace Miguel. May God have you in his glory! A post shared by PIA INCA (@pia_inca) on Apr 10, 2020 at 10:23 am PDT

Eugenio Derbez mourns the death of a friend

Yuliett Torres got her dress down

Geraldine Bazán and her daughter Miranda dress only with a pillow

Doctor Polo celebrates her birthday and appears on Instagram wearing a swimsuit

.