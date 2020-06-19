After eight years sweeping Antena 3, ‘Tu cara me suena’ hits the jump to the United States. Univisión has confirmed that it is already preparing an adaptation of the format produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Gestmusic Endemol, so very soon we will see American artists giving life to the best imitations.

Nerea Rodríguez, in ‘Your face sounds 8 to me’

It will not be the first time that I cross borders, because the program has already been exported to 41 countries in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East. China, where it gathers 500 million viewers; Albania, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, Lithuania, Mongolia, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Vietnam and Romania, where it has been issued for ten editions, are some examples.

In Spain, the talent presented by Manel Fuentes accumulates an average of 3 million viewers and a 20.5% share in its seven editions on Antena 3. The current season premiered before a 22.6% share and 3,183,000 viewers, but their recordings had to be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Antena 3’s plans

While the export of the US format is confirmed, the eighth edition in Antena 3 remains suspended and without concrete news since it was canceled in March. The chain plans to resume production of the last galas in October, always pending the evolution of the pandemic to try to record the latest galas with an audience on set.

To the edition, which features Belinda Washington, Rocío Madrid, El Monaguillo, Cristina Ramos, Gemeliers, Jorge González, María Isabel, Mario Vaquerizo and Nerea Rodríguez, we There would be two galas to record in the fall before leading to the two semifinals and the final. In addition to these four galas, there would be another already recorded with the participation of Antonio José, Carlos Rivera and Soraya Arnelas as guest artists.