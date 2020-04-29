Univision

In its quest to rescue the chain and take it to a better financial place, the new consortium that bought 67% of Univision put the 370 million sale to the market in bonds with the intention, surely, of having money to invest in improvements.

Last week we reported the announcement, which the chain itself confirmed, of layoffs. As they informed us, faced with the crisis caused by the pandemic and the fall of advertisers, they had to restructure and make difficult decisions, such as the one to do without a high percentage of their workers. And El Nuevo Herald assured that there will be a reduction in wages and a three-month freeze the other.

While this is true, it is also true that it coincides with the issuance of bonds on demand from Univision to a conglomerate of banks for the value of 370 million to be paid at a 9.5% interest over 5 years. What does this mean? That those who buy their bonds must pay the interest every six months, at market value, until 2025 where they must pay the total.

Are there already buyers? Although the bonds had been put up for sale on the market on April 21, and payments began to take effect on April 28, so far no bonds had been purchased by private or public investors.

What do these bonuses mean? Are they shares and will those who buy them be part of Univision? NOT! They are not stocks, nor those who buy bonds will have control or interference over anything, it is simply an investment generated from a debt, with the sole purpose of giving liquidity, money to the company to make it grow and get it out of the crisis from which it is found for years and that would have worsened.

But this is not the only discounted debt the company has. While the new consortium consisting of Searchlight Capital Partners and ForgeLight and Wade Davis (The latter will be the one who assumes the executive direction of Univision once the operation closes), would have injected 800 million dollars to get the chain out of the crisis, and would take over the 7.5 million debt, in 2022 and in 2023 other debts due to bond sales would expire.

If Univision has been in crisis for years, Why would it be attractive for investors to buy these new bonds? Because according to Univision reports, in its last period it had a considerable increase in its income of 23%, it continues to remain the leading chain in the market; To this is added that in this pandemic their ratings rose in a historical way, and they are taking an extreme measure in reducing expenses, so the value of their bonds could rise after they were acquired.

We contacted Univision to corroborate the bonus information and this was the chain’s response:

“The information is correct. The nominal interest rate is 9.5%. Of course, it is possible that it is trading above or below its market value ”.

