Univision launches PrendeTV, what programs does the new streaming service have?

Turn on tv It is now available! Univision Communications Inc. announced the launch of the first and only streaming service to offer channels and videos on demand in the United States. According to the chain’s press release, it has been created specifically for Hispanic audiences in the country. The platform also has rich content in Spanish, in which there are many different genres. Another great news from PrendeTV is that it is 100% free.

The most extensive selection of the most popular programming in Spanish is available to all viewers in the United States. The chain states that this programming stands out for its 40 streaming channels and 10,000 hours of “video on demand”. But this does not end here, since PrendeTV , according to Univision Communications Inc., will continue to expand its offering in movies, successful drama series, reality shows, children’s programs, popular soap operas and sports programming.

It should be noted that the set of channels and video on demand have been specially selected from the content video libraries of Univision and Televisa, that cannot be found on any other streaming service. It will also feature content from leading Spanish-language partners around the world, including Banijay, Blue Ant Media, Calinos, Caracol, Cisneros, Filmrise, Globo, Nelvana, RCN and others.

Another good news within this release is that within a few weeks it will be will add movies from leading Hollywood studios including Disney, Lionsgate and MGM.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, President and CEO of Univision Transformation said that with this launch a new era of transformation begins at Univision. “ANDWe expanded our current dominant position in US Hispanic outreach to the advertising-supported video-on-demand streaming market and our leadership as the largest Spanish-language media and content company in the US“.

“In addition to our exclusive programming from Univision and Televisa, we have brought together the best content providers, brands and distribution partners to create a service like no other for Hispanics in the United States, in a way that only Univision can,” he added. Gazzolo.

PrendeTV and its consumption through cell phone services

PrendeTV is offered free to customers on Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple (iOs and tvOS), Google (Android phones and TV devices), and online at prende.tv. The app will be available on the Roku platform in the coming weeks.

The platform is aimed at an increasingly large audience of Hispanics in the United States, so far underserved by internet video services with limited content in Spanish, quality and distribution. Recent studies indicate that 74% of Hispanics who speak mostly Spanish and 49% of Hispanics who are bilingual want more content in Spanish, and half of Hispanic millennials consider content in Spanish to be more relevant than content in English.

Exclusive set of channels of various genres and blockbuster programming selected by the leading content and media company for Hispanics, Univision

What can you see on PrendeTV?

Comedy: “Hahaha” that will present popular comedy programs such as “Nosotros los guapos”, “Necinos” and classic comedies on the channel “Risas de oro”, such as “Los González” and “Papá soltero”.

Series: “Our Series” presents some of the best series in Latin America; “Made in Cartagena”, “The Bronx” and “La Bruja” with Andrés Parra.

Sport: “Liga MX”, with the repetition of the most memorable matches of the league such as the Final Closing Round 2013: America against Cruz Azul, “European Football” for the fervent fans and “Combate Americas”, which will present matches, tournaments and championships thrilling with Latin MMA stars like José Alday, Bruno Cannetti, Melissa “Super Melly” Martínez and Paulina Vargas.

TV soaps: The channel “Angelique” dedicated to the novels of the Mexican superstar Angelique Boyer, “Novelas en Familia” with soap operas for the whole family such as “My husband has a family”, “Free to love you” and “Turkish love” with successful Turkish dramas.

“Faith” with religious programming and biblical stories such as “Francisco: Father Jorge”, “Virgin of Fatima” and “God knows how he does his things.”

“Baby” with educational and enrichment programming for young children, such as “Mike the Gentleman” and “Strawberry Shortcake”.

“Animetro” in which Japanese anime predominates, such as “Beyblade” and “Bakugan”.

“Love Nature” featuring wildlife and nature programming from Blue Ant Media.

“Wow!”, a channel with clips of some of the most shocking and adventure-packed videos.

Blockbuster movie channels Released in the coming weeks include “Hollywood Cinema,” “VIP Cinema,” “Extreme Cinema,” “Extreme Cinema 2,” and “Boom Cinema,” with action-packed movies like “Knight & Day,” “Walking Tall,” and “ Gone in 60 Seconds ”.

Karina Banda broke the silence and confessed in El Gordo y la Flaca that she was a victim of sexual harassment