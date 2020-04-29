Chain Univision It is going through a time of crisis as well as many businesses that have suffered financially as a result of the coronavirus. In recent weeks it has been reduced to staff and more changes are coming.

All these adjustments also occur in the midst of the sale of the Latin company to a group of investors who are trying to bring the television station back to its glory days.

Despite the crisis going on internally at Univision, its audience in recent weeks has grown quite a bit. With more people looking for entertainment and locked up at home practicing social withdrawal, the Hispanic network has seen its audience numbers go up.

Last Monday, April 27, they demonstrated their dominance before the Telemundo night bar, winning at all times.

At 7 pm/6c, Univision has “The Rose of Guadalupe”That marked 1.5 million in total and 623 thousand in the segment of adults between 18 and 49 years of age. On Telemundo, “Minute to win”He achieved 1.1 million in total and 466 thousand in the demo.

At 8 pm/7c, the soap opera “I give you life“Continues at the top with 1.7 million in total and 690 thousand in the demo against” Cennet “with 1.2 million in total and 527 in the demo.

In the 9 pm/8c time frame, the competition was hot since Univision has its little golden hen. “Eternal love”Which has been a success throughout its broadcast. On Monday it reached 2.1 million in total and 890 thousand in the demo. Telemundo programmed the grand finale of the second season of “The Doña“That he could not tickle his rival scoring 1.1 million in total and 558 thousand in the demo.

Univision premiered on Monday with “Like you there are no 2”Which equaled the total audience for the Turkish soap opera with 2.1 million in total. The interesting thing here is that the demo went up to see the first chapter of the comedy starring Adrian Uribe reaching 941 thousand, the highest of the night.

At the same time of 10 pm/9c, Telemundo has a special of “The Queen of the South 2”With unpublished scenes that have not been well received, surely because it is too recent since this second season of the narcoserie ended. The production starring Kate del Castillo he only scored 945 thousand in total and 426 in the demo.

As you can see, while Univision is in crisis, its soap operas and night programming is more than solid with a strong bar.

